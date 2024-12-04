Parampara Series: Indian Classical artistes Rakesh Chaurasia, Mahesh Kale to regale Delhi
Parampara Series 2024 will have live performances by renowned artistes such as Raja Radha Reddy, Rakesh Chaurasia, Mahesh Kale, to name a few.
One of the most beautiful ancient Indian traditions is the one that celebrates the teacher-student relationship, that is guru-shishya parampara. Upholding its values will be some torchbearers of Indian classical arts, who are all set to convene in the Capital, for Parampara Series 2024.
In its 28th edition, this prestigious annual event by Natya Tarangini will witness legendary artistes who are torchbearers of their respective traditions, as well as young icons who are carrying the baton forward. With this thought, the festival will open with a Kuchipudi dance recital by Raja Radha Reddy Repertory. Legendary Kuchipudi maestro Raja Radha Reddy, say, “We celebrate the timeless beauty of Indian classical arts at this national festival of dance and music, which is a confluence of tradition and excellence. It features renowned young maestros and icons with exceptional performances, who honour the cultural legacy and rhythm of our tradition.” Adding to this, Kuchipudi exponent Kaushalya Reddy says, “We have an amazing lineup, which includes Mahesh Kale, Hindustani classical vocalist from California, who is very popular among the youngsters.”
While Kale will perform on day one, the second day will have a spellbinding flute recital by two-time Grammy Award-winner, Rakesh Chaurasia, who feels, “Events like these help in introducing classical music to younger generations and music enthusiasts.”
Day two will also witness an Odissi dance performance by SRJAN Ensemble. And the closing day will have a Mohiniyattam recital by Neena Prasad, and her troupe. But it’s the concluding concert that’s sure to linger in your memory, as it will be a classical musical act by percussion ensemble, Tāl Fry.
Catch It Live
What: Parampara Series 2024
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 4 to 6
Timing: 7pm to 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue and Violet Lines