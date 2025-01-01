Preview 2025: Delhi, behold! You can’t miss these music artistes in NCR

Come 2025, and Delhi-NCR will welcome some global hotshots from the music fraternity performing live. Here’s a glimpse of who all is headed to the Capital to rock and roll the world of Delhiites. Here's a glimpse of how the city's music calendar looks like in the first quarter: Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, 21 Savage, and Hanumankind are some of the music artistes who will take to stage in Delhi-NCR in 2025.

Ed Sheeran will perform in Gurugram on February 15.

The India leg of English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷x Tour will conclude in NCR. It will mark his first ever performance in the city! Catch the artiste live on February 15 at Gurugram’s Leisure Valley Ground.

21 Savage will make his India debut this year.

Global hip-hop sensation, 21 Savage will make his India debut. He will perform in Gurugram this month as part of the Indian Sneaker Festival, which will be held from January 31 to February 2. The fest will also feature rapper-singer Hanumankind!

Sonu Nigam will take to Delhi stage in March, this year.

Singer Sonu Nigam will enthral NCR residents with some of his Bollywood and pop chartbusters in March this year.

Arijit Singh will perform live in Gurugram in February.

Singer-composer Arijit Singh’s highly anticipated multi-city tour will reach Gurugram on February 2. The singer will be live at Leisure Valley Park, for a scaled-up performance.

The band, Cigarettes After Sex will perform in Gurugram in January.

Cigarettes After Sex aka CAS’s India Tour 2025 will have the band perform in Gurugram on January 24. Their new LP, X, promises to offer an immersive narrative.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction