Professor turns love guru: DU teacher’s shayari goes viral! ‘My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing..', he shares

A recent video from Delhi University’s Aurobindo College has become a viral sensation on social media, racking up over 3M views and becoming an instant favourite among students. Shot by Ashish Sharma, a second-year BA student of the college and budding content creator, the viral clip captures a wholesome and unexpectedly poetic moment on campus. Assistant professor Bhaskar Mishra with student and content creator Ashish Sharma.

In the video, Ashish casually walks up to an unsuspecting assistant professor of Hindi, Bhaskar Mishra, and tells him about the young generations constant struggle with finding love and dealing with breakups. What followed has won hearts across the DU circuit — Mishra, without missing a beat, slipped into full-on shayar mode and delivered an impromptu sher that left everyone in awe, “Baat breakup ke iss zamaane mein, gham ki bedi kahan jakarti hai, ladka baby naya pakadta hai, ladki babu naya pakadti hai.” Soon after the video went out, Bhaskar’s wit became an instant hit.

“Ever since the video went viral, my phone hasn’t stopped buzzing. Sab campus pe bhi pehchaan rahe hain. My wife even said, ‘Ab toh aap star ban gaye ho!’” Mishra laughs, “But honestly, I just answered a question this kid asked,I just like being friendly with my students. That’s all I was doing with Ashish.”

The moment has turned Mishra into something of a campus celebrity — with students calling him the ‘Shayar of South Campus’ Meanwhile, Ashish is enjoying the ripple effect too, gaining over 50,000 new followers in a single day. The viral fame has motivated him to keep the series going as he posted a follow-up with the same professor, this time captioned “Relationship Advice.”

“I love capturing these raw, real moments from life in Delhi — especially around DU,” says Ashish. “There was no script, which is probably why Sir’s reaction was so perfect. I’m telling him he needs to feature more. His talent deserves to be shared.”

Students have flooded social media not just to share the viral clip, but also to shower praise on Mishra’s down-to-earth charm and poetic spontaneity. “Mujhe bhi aise teachers chahiye! This was so much fun to see that our professors can have a cheeky side to them too,” read one enthusiastic comment. Another student joked, “Please share Bhaskar sir’s number with me, mere breakup se deal karne mein shayad help kardein.” The love kept coming, with one fan writing, “Love guru Mishra sir! His spontaneity is amazing. Such professors treat students with warmth and make college life a lot more memorable.”

