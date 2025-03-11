Ramayana's retelling, Bharat's modern-day challenges get the spotlight at this theatrical dance fest in Delhi

When it’s a celebration of Indian performing arts, the inspiration often comes from the epics that are embedded deep in the chromosome of our culture. Staying true to these roots is a three-day festival in the city, Rāmāyaṇa Chaitrāvali that's organised as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of Prasiddha Foundation. Three unique dance-theatre productions are being staged as part of it, to pay tribute to India’s vibrant cultural heritage. A scene from the choreography Ekam Sat and (right) Padma Shri Pratibha Prahlad in the production, Samarthya.

Conceptualised and choreographically designed by Padma Shri Prathibha Prahlad, the performances aim to depict Indian ethos through the lens of dance, music, and theatre. The first act, Samarthya, which is premiering at this fest, is a retelling of the Ramayana while exploring how its female characters unveil their strength, ability, resilience and kinetic energy. “There is an intense focus on Lord Rama and the Ramayana for the last couple of years, with the Prana Pratishtapana ceremony, Ayodhya temple, and the many narratives built around it. If you pay attention to Lord Rama’s story, it is Sita who is the kinetic energy behind it. Can one envisage Ramayana without Sita? The other women figures of Ramayana — Kaikeyi, Urmila, Shoorpanika, Mandodari — are equally important, as they take the story forward,” shares Prahlad, a noted Bharatanatyam exponent and educator.

A glimpse of the theatrical dance production, Bharat After Mahatma featuring Prathibha Prahlad and artistes from Prasiddha Repertory.

The second choreography, Ekam Sat – One Truth, Many Paths will delve into universal spirituality and oneness of divinity. And the final performance, Bharat After Mahatma will trace India’s journey post Independence. The latter is a theatrical dance production highlighting modern-day challenges such as social justice, gender equality, and environmental preservation. Prahlad adds, “While I believe in the strength of our traditional forms, I understand that they require contemporary expression to garner new audiences. Cultural landscapes are ever changing and we must make an attempt to redesign our presentation techniques to make it palatable to international audiences and to urban India. Through my choreographic works, I try to redesign production and presentation techniques to a global audience, while adhering to and drawing from Bharat’s traditional art forms.”

Catch It Live

What: Rāmāyaṇa Chaitrāvali

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 10 to 12

Timing: 7.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line

