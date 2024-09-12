Satinder Sartaaj is all set to mesmerise Delhi-NCR this weekend with his Punjabi Sufi magic!

The king of Punjabi Sufi music is all set to roar in Gurugram! Brace yourselves as singer, songwriter, music composer and poet Satinder Sartaaj is all set to perform this Saturday, at the event organised by FeverLive. Singer-songwriter Satinder Sartaaj is all set to perform live in Gurugram this weekend.(Photo: Amarjeet Singh/HTBS)

Recently, the music maestro visited the Punjabi Fever studio in Film City, Noida and met some of his ardent fans (winners of an Instagram contest) in an atmosphere that was electrifying. The intimate meet-and-greet was as vibrant as the artiste's music as the venue came alive with Bhangra beats and heartfelt poetry. Some vibrant performances alongside poetry and shayari, resonating with the profound lyrics that have made him a global icon, serenaded Sartaaj. What made the occasion memorable was when one of his fans presented him with a stunning portrait. All this has set the stage for the much-anticipated live concert.

"Delhi is one of my favorite locations to perform. The audience here has a unique vibe that resonates with my music, making every performance special," said Sartaaj expressing his deep affection for the Delhi-NCR audience and shared how their energy and enthusiasm have always made his performances in the Capital memorable. In an exclusive interview with RJ Vishesh, he said, "Performing in Delhi is like coming home. The love and warmth I receive here is unparalleled, and I’m thrilled to be back with my biggest show yet. The Gymkhana Club concert will be a night to remember, and I can’t wait to see everyone there."

Recounting a memorable moment from his recent performance in Mumbai, where senior actor Shabana Azmi was in attendance, Sartaj recalls, "After the show, Shabana ji praised me in a way I will never forget (smiles). She told me, 'You don’t just sing with your voice, Sartaaj. Your entire body performs when you sing.' Such words from a personality like her are deeply humbling and encouraging."

Well, this artiste needs no validation, for those who have heard him sing live know the magic he weaves on stage. So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendar and brace yourselves to be swept away by this musical magician's charisma at this evening where every note will tell a story and every lyric will resonate with your soul.

Catch It Live

What: Satinder Sartaaj Live

Where: Gymkhana Club, South City I, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

