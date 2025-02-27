Singer Sunanda Sharma @ GGSIPU fest in Dwarka campus: Delhi students ne meri rooh khush kar di

Singer Sunanda Sharma’s voice resonated loud and clear at Anugoonj — the annual cultural fest of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) — with a performance that was nothing short of electrifying! A crowd of almost sixty thousand turned up at the varsity’s campus in Dwarka to hear the singer who is popular for chartbusters like Mummy Nu Pasand, Udh Di Phiran, Duji Vaar Pyar, and Jugni. Showing their love, the students waved flashlights in unison as they sang and danced along. Students in the crowd were enraptured by Sunanda Sharma as the artiste crooned some of her chartbuster songs. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

'Mujhe aapke paas aana hai, rasta banado’

At one point during the live concert, Sharma felt the distance between her and the crowd was too much. Thus, taking matters into her hands, she asked the organisers to create a path for her to go forth and meet the students. “Dilli ke students, apne meri rooh khush kar di... Par aap log bahut dur ho mujhse. Mujhe apke paas aana hai. Please thoda rasta banado,” said Sharma, requesting the organisers to make way for her to mingle with the crowd. “I couldn’t believe that she’s so humble. She especially got everyone to make way for her to get closer to us. It means so much,” said Kashish Agrawal, a student of BCom (Hons).

The decibel level of ecstatic shrieks from the crowd was the highest at this time as several fans gushed to meet the artiste up and close. “I love Delhi and the students of this city,” said Sharma, and the students of the university couldn’t shy from adding, “We love you even more, Sunanda!” added Agrawal.

Mummy Nu Pasand...

Moved by the love of students in the crowd, Sunanda video-called her mother to share a glimpse of the vibrant atmosphere in the varsity's campus.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Amid a sea of mobile lights, the crooner — whose number Mummy Nu Pasand from the film, Jai Mummy Di (2020) is quite popular among her fans — received applause from the students when she video called her mum while on stage, during the live concert. “Mummy, dekho kitna sara pyar mil raha hai. Aaj aap meri performance dekho,” she told her mother with tears of happiness welled up in her eyes. Seeing this emotional moment, Aditi Gupta, a BBA student, told us, “I actually felt overwhelmed when Sunanda called up her mom to show the love she was being showered with. It reminded me of how I share every little achievement of mine with my mom! It was pure and magical.”

‘Pehle main teachers se bahut darti thi’

Sunanda invited a professor of the university, on stage, and confessed how she used to be scared of teachers during her own student days. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Interacting with students is one thing, but it’s here on GGSIPU campus that Sharma invited on the stage some security personnel and even professors! “Main jab student thi tab teachers se mujhe bahut darr lagta tha! But you are such a sweet ma’am and standing with you mujhe bilkul darr nahi lag raha but pyar aa raha hai,” she said as she invited professor Manpreet Kaur Kang, dean of the University School of Humanities and Social Sciences, on stage. This made the teacher smile and the students broke into loud cheers and applause!

A glimpse of how the singer shook a leg with the security personnel, who she invited on the stage for an impromptu interaction.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

