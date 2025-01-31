Sorry Bubu: Posters with pookie hamster put up in Noida, go viral across social media

It's the age of texts and Insta DMs and Snaps and Facetimes. It is also the age of blocking your lover post a lover's spat - not even giving them a chance to grovel and beg for forgiveness! And as we think of a hundred ways to apologise to our beloved, we may feel like we've been cut off at the legs looking at a blank, DPless screen. Why, God? How now do we confess our undying love and say, "Sorry, baby! Please take me back?" Posters reading 'Sorry Bubu' have been put up from Noida to Meerut(Photos: X)

Well, if you haven't had that surge of creativity yet, take this anonymous legend who has apologised to their "Bubu" in a very public, very exhibitionist manner. Some individual (or group) has put up posters reading "Sorry Bubu", complete with the Pookie hamster meme, all the way from Botanical Garden Metro Station in Noida's Sector 37 right up to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh! If you're going to be driving on that stretch, some 30-40 posters will lovebomb you, making you wonder, just what did this Bubu's partner even do?!

A public lover's tiff

This act of love came to light after a picture and video was put up on X, revealing that this love story goes up till Ganganagar in Meerut, too! Earlier, a resident of Ganganagar had also shared a pic of the poster. Though nobody has come forward up till now to claim responsibility for this creative (if not strange) act, the identity is being widely speculated on social media.

Finding Bubu

Noida Police has of course taken cognisance of this matter, and an investigation has been initiated. CCTV footage across the area is being reviewed to identify the identity of who put up these peculiar posters in the Noida Sector 39 police station area.

Confession of love or gimmick?

Social media is abuzz with theories regarding the peculiar posters. Some users feel "aaj kal ke aashikon ko kya hi kaha jaye," with X user quipping, "Bhai Nibba nibbi honge ", as another joked, "Pyaar mein bahut taakat hoti hai, much bhi kar sakta hai insaan."

One particularly funny social media user went as far as to comment, "I am Bubu and I forgive you."

Others, however, feel it is a larger marketing gimmick. "Kisi ka WhatsApp content," said one unimpressed viewer. Another wrote, "This means koi khichdi pak rahi hai." "Koi show aane wala hai kya," mused another.

Interestingly, several commenters on social media have been wondering whether this spelling of Bubu is actually a typo of Babu, remarking, "Bubu nahi babu hota hai."

(Faux pas, much?) Does this mean another string of posters with the correct spelling will be found soon?