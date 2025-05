After days of scorching heat, the Capital witnessed sudden rain and a hailstorm, on Wednesday evening. The ensuing chaos led to power cuts, damage to private and public property, and the death of some residents.

Due to the the wind storm, several trees such as this one (L) near Nizamuddin Police Station fell and caused damage to vehicles and even human lives. (R) A sign board in Noida also fell, disrupting the movement of traffic. (Photo: ANI and X)