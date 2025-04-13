Sun’s out, kurtis on: Delhi University students are beating the heat with ice creams, kurtis and sunscreen
Delhi University students are beating the scorching sun with breezy fits, sunscreen, and fast-melting ice creams—serving style and survival on campus.
With temperatures soaring to 41°C — Delhi’s hottest April day in three years — students at Delhi University are making the most of the sweltering weather, one breezy outfit at a time. Armed with umbrellas, sunscreen and ice creams melting faster than lectures end, they’re turning the campus into a sun-soaked runway.
From shaded corridors to chai stalls tucked between buildings, there’s a clear vibe this season: comfort that doesn’t compromise on cool. Think airy cotton kurtis, flowy pants, oversized sunnies and a rainbow of bangles. Add a strawberry cone in hand, and it’s fashion with function... and a sugar high.
Kurtis FTW
Light, breathable and effortlessly stylish — cotton kurtis have become the campus staple. “Everyone’s wearing them because they’re light, comfy in the heat, easy to accessorise and super affordable,” says Nandini Jha, a third-year student from Maitreyi College, spinning in a pale pink kurti and silver jhumkas that shimmer in the sun. Vibrant sunglasses, stacks of bangles — be it classic gold or quirky charms — are all part of the look.
Hello, Umbrella!
While iced drinks cool them from the inside, umbrellas have made a stylish comeback too. “Umbrella toh mein leke aata hi hoon as it is the absolute best shield when out in the sun,” Angad Singh, a third-year Political Science student at Sri Venkateswara College, as he unfolds a classic black canopy. “To add to it are cool linen shirts in my wardrobe. I also wear my hat at most times. Plus, poora din campus pe cold drinks, lemon soda toh chalta rehta hai. That is the only way to get through a scorching day on campus for us,” he grins.
Ice Cream + SPF = Survival Kit
Forget midday classes — it’s midday ice cream that’s saving the day. Campus ice cream stalls have quietly become the most popular hangouts. “I start melting the second I enter college,” jokes Phalguni Sarma, a second-year BSc Life Sciences student. “So I run for ice cream and never skip my sunscreen.”
