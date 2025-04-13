Sun’s out, kurtis on: Delhi University students are beating the heat with ice creams, kurtis and sunscreen

With temperatures soaring to 41°C — Delhi’s hottest April day in three years — students at Delhi University are making the most of the sweltering weather, one breezy outfit at a time. Armed with umbrellas, sunscreen and ice creams melting faster than lectures end, they’re turning the campus into a sun-soaked runway. Students on Delhi University campus have found ways to counter the city's heat.

From shaded corridors to chai stalls tucked between buildings, there’s a clear vibe this season: comfort that doesn’t compromise on cool. Think airy cotton kurtis, flowy pants, oversized sunnies and a rainbow of bangles. Add a strawberry cone in hand, and it’s fashion with function... and a sugar high.

Kurtis FTW

Light, breathable and effortlessly stylish — cotton kurtis have become the campus staple. “Everyone’s wearing them because they’re light, comfy in the heat, easy to accessorise and super affordable,” says Nandini Jha, a third-year student from Maitreyi College, spinning in a pale pink kurti and silver jhumkas that shimmer in the sun. Vibrant sunglasses, stacks of bangles — be it classic gold or quirky charms — are all part of the look.

Hello, Umbrella!

Some students have taken to the good old umbrella to shield themselves from the bright sun.

While iced drinks cool them from the inside, umbrellas have made a stylish comeback too. “Umbrella toh mein leke aata hi hoon as it is the absolute best shield when out in the sun,” Angad Singh, a third-year Political Science student at Sri Venkateswara College, as he unfolds a classic black canopy. “To add to it are cool linen shirts in my wardrobe. I also wear my hat at most times. Plus, poora din campus pe cold drinks, lemon soda toh chalta rehta hai. That is the only way to get through a scorching day on campus for us,” he grins.

Ice Cream + SPF = Survival Kit

Forget midday classes — it’s midday ice cream that’s saving the day. Campus ice cream stalls have quietly become the most popular hangouts. “I start melting the second I enter college,” jokes Phalguni Sarma, a second-year BSc Life Sciences student. “So I run for ice cream and never skip my sunscreen.”

-Written by Tanvi Consul

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction