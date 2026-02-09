Surajkund Mela swing collapse: Artisans react after the tragedy, say mood had turned sombre at the fair

Disturbing visuals from the Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026 began circulating on social media on Saturday (February 7) evening, showing a 360-degree pendulum swing collapsing mid-ride. The incident claimed the life of an on-duty police inspector, while at least 13 people were injured, according to official reports.

The video left many in shock and triggered questions around safety at the popular fair. While visitors continued to trickle in over the weekend, artisans say the mood inside the mela has turned sombre, even as stalls remained open and activities carried on.

Sharif, a craftsperson at the fair, says he learnt about the incident around 7pm, almost an hour after it occurred. Soon he started receiving worried calls from his family: “Hum log mele mein hi the, par humein pata bhi nahi chala ki itna bada hadsa ho gaya hai. Swing area alag hai aur uska gate bhi alag hai, isliye andar koi panic nahi hua. Sunday subah stalls khul gaye, par shor-gul kam tha. Music band tha, jaise shraddhanjali ke liye.”

Kesavan, a Thanjavur painting artisan from Tamil Nadu, echoes that the atmosphere was subdued the next morning. “Sunday ko kaam shuru ho gaya tha, par swings bandh the. Saturday shaam ko logon ko time par madad mil gayi thi. Us waqt humein bhi clearly nahi pata tha ki kya hua hai,” he says.

International stall owners, too, say they became aware of the incident only later. Aziz, an artisan from Afghanistan, shares, “Saturday ko kaafi bheed thi. Jab jhoola gira tab pata nahi chala. Baad mein logon se suna. Ab police presence zyada dikh rahi hai aur log dekh kar aa rahe hain. Mela chal raha hai.”

Officials have said investigations into the incident are underway.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction