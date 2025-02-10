Thailand's masked dance drama Khon celebrates shared heritage in Delhi

An evening of culture and tradition came alive as the Royal Thai Embassy and ICCR presented a beautiful Khon dance performance in the Capital titled 'Khon Thai Masked Dance Drama'. A scene from the act showing Lord Rama with Lakshmana and Hanuman.

A revered Thai art form, Khon derives its name from a two-faced drum that sets the rhythm. This art form blends classical dance, lyrical storytelling, and live traditional music and is recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage.

The event opened with Thailand's charge d’Affaires Thirapath Mongkolnavin highlighting the significance of Khon, saying, “It’s more than just a performance. It carries centuries of history, linking Thailand’s Ramakien with India’s Ramayana.”

The evening’s highlight, Hanuman The Mighty Warrior, unfolded in five acts. Dancers in golden costumes and elaborate masks brought the epic tale to life.

They danced to the sounds of traditional Thai instruments like the ranat, pi, and khong wong.

The performance celebrated India-Thailand ties and drew dignitaries such as ICCR DG K Nandini Singla and others.