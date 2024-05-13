 The Brit who knows all about India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
The Brit who knows all about India

BySamarth Goyal
May 13, 2024 12:04 PM IST

Meet Nick Booker, who is fast becoming popular, thanks to his quirky videos about places of historical significance around the country

There’s a Englishman in India who knows Indian history like the back of his hand! British historian Nick Booker, has become popular on social media for the videos that he posts on his Instagram handle (@indogenius). The Brit shares less-known trivia about Indian history and popular culture.

British citizen Nick Booker has been staying in India since 2007
British citizen Nick Booker has been staying in India since 2007

“Frankly, I started making videos for fun. But of course, it feels great and I am humbled by the response that I have received,” he says. Talking about his content creation process, he shares, “It’s organic. If I feel like talking about a place, I go there and shoot [a video] the next day and it’s done.”

Having travelled the length and breadth of the country, the 44-year-old creator is now getting recognised offline as well. “I am getting recognised at a lot of places, especially when I am at a monument or fort. Parents have started coming up to me and telling me that they make their kids watch my videos. That feels really wonderful,” he adds.

But the biggest compliment Booker received is the title of chacha, bestowed upon him by local tour guides. “They call me chacha, which is endearing. They come up to me, to ask questions, or sometimes they correct my information. It’s a really wonderful connection that has been built,” the creator says.

Despite the positive reception that his videos have received, Booker confesses that he was wary of sharing historical information because of his nationality. “I used to think that people might not like me telling them these things. But with the exception of a few comments, which are far and in between, people have been really gracious and welcoming,” he ends.

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / The Brit who knows all about India

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
