The Legend of Goddess is my most devotional, sincere work so far: Om Swami

There is nothing conventional about the spiritual leader Om Swami. A successful founder of an Australia-based IT company at 26, he renounced the luxurious life and wealth to take up sadhana in the Himalayas. Now, the award-winning author of 15 books has come up with his latest title, The Legend of Goddess. Spiritual leader Om Swami and his new book (inset) The Legend of Goddess.

“This is my most devotional and important work so far,” says Swami, the winner of the French award, the Chronos Prize for Literature. The book traces the Vedic roots of what is considered one of the most powerful hymns in the world — Sri Suktam. “Emerging from the Rig Veda, the hymn comprises 16 sublime verses. It is the most potent sadhana, or spiritual discipline, of the Goddess of abundance,” says Swami, who has taken the vow of truth in action, words and thoughts.

He now lives in a remote village in the Himalayan foothills. On the days he’s not in sadhana, he guides his teams who run the businesses he has founded with the intention of creating a better world: Black Lotus — an app for guided meditation; Wildr — a toxicity-free social media app; Sadhana App — to revive the Sanatana Dharma.

In The Legend of the Goddess, one can delight in the beautiful stories behind every verse, of which “some are untold but all true”. But if you are looking for more, the book offers rich background, practice and the meaning of the hymn. “Each verse also contains a mantra, which can be chanted independently of the rest of the Sri Suktam. I have provided the translation of each verse along with the mantras found in the verse,” says Swami, adding, “Believe it or not, the Sri Suktam Sadhna still works.”

Story by Medha Shri Dahiya

