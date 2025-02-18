Viral female auto-rickshaw driver from Delhi trends on Reddit, users say she's driving change

What would have been an ordinary journey back home turned into some much-required weekend motivation for one Reddit user. The original poster (OP), rFeatureAnnual9088, hailed an auto-rickshaw in Delhi when she was met with a surprise. The driver of the auto turned out to be a woman named Neelam. The story of a woman auto-rickshaw driver in Delhi has inspired Reddit (Photo: Shutterstock and Reddit (For representational purposes only))

They wrote, “Today, on my way home, I found more than just a ride, I found a story of strength. Stepping out of the metro, I was searching for an auto when I noticed her. A woman, standing tall, offering me a ride.”

In today's world, one may speak about the equality of the sexes across professional streams and industries, but a chance encounter with this auto-rickshaw driver led to the unravelling of a heart-touching story of a woman who refuses to stop. Though initially hesitant, the user went ahead and got into the auto, saying that it made her feel something “different, strong, safe”.

“For a moment, I hesitated. A female auto driver? Rare. Unexpected. But something about her felt different, strong, safe. So, I walked toward her and got in,” OP wrote

During the ride, OP couldn't help but ask Neelam why she chose this profession, to which she replied, “I had no choice.”

My in-laws tried to break me, my husband tried to silence me. But I decided to fight back.

As OP described in their post, “Meet Neelam—a woman who refused to stay in the passenger seat… Now every ride she takes isn’t just about reaching a destination. It’s about proving a point, reclaiming her life, and building a better future for her daughter, one where fear has no place. Neelam isn’t just driving an auto. She’s driving change.”

The post on Reddit soon went viral, with screenshots being shared across social media platforms, along with the captioned, “Neelam is a badass (sic).” It also ignited a debate about what really construes good content on social media.

One Reddit user commented, “Now these are the types of posts I want to see rather than pasandida aurat admi bs.” Another wrote, “This is the real feminism where motivation thrives a lot of energy with true agitation to bring a positive and equal change in the society. Keep working hard ladies and take your stand whenever it seems so.” Another said, “So happy to see her breaking stereotypes.”

Others also highlighted the issue of women's safety in Delhi. “Finally we don't have to worry as a passenger for safety,” said one user, while another commented, “Hoping she always remains safe in a city like delhi.”

But what's really interesting is how many people wrote about knowing or having seen women auto-rickshaw drivers in other states across India.

“I live in a small town of Rajasthan and once I have also seen a woman driving an auto rickshaw here, respect and more power to them,” said one. Another shared, “Ig it's the Delhi atmosphere, why here ain't many female taxi or auto drivers, while I've seen it's pretty common in Southern Indian States.”

