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    Weekend Planner (April 11 & 12): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for April 11 (Saturday) & April 12 (Sunday).

    Published on: Apr 09, 2026 3:15 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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    What’s your plan for the upcoming weekend? Here’s a fix for those who will be in Delhi-NCR:

    Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur releases this weekend.
    Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur releases this weekend.

    FLICK FIX

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Dacoit

    Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap

    BITE STOP

    Must try the sumptuous South Indian dishes at Dakshin Diaries.
    Must try the sumptuous South Indian dishes at Dakshin Diaries.

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Dakshin Diaries: A Journey Through the South

    Where: Farmer’s Basket, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

    Time: Noon to 3pm

    A Culinary Showcase from North America

    Where: Roseate House New Delhi, Aerocity

    Time: 8pm to 1am

    PLAY DATE

    SATURDAY

    Ira Dubey will perform as part of the play, Zen Katha.
    Ira Dubey will perform as part of the play, Zen Katha.

    Zen Katha

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

    Time: 7pm

    SUNDAY

    Pranit More, who was seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, will be performing in Delhi this weekend.
    Pranit More, who was seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, will be performing in Delhi this weekend.

    The Ashleel Show ft Pranit More

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

    Time: 10.30pm

    SUNDAY

    Dance Like A Man

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 7pm

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Aarohan — Hindi Theatre Festival

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 7pm

    GROOVE IT

    SATURDAY

    Singer Javed Ali is popular for Bollywood songs such as Kun Faya Kun and Kajra Re.
    Singer Javed Ali is popular for Bollywood songs such as Kun Faya Kun and Kajra Re.

    Javed Ali Live

    Where: Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    Time: 6pm

    Nashist ft Shivani Singh

    Where: The Trialogue Studio, Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

    Time: 6pm

    SUNDAY

    Danish Khan Live

    Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

    Time: 8pm

    POWER HOUR

    SATURDAY

    Have you tried padel sport yet? Here’s a chance! (Photo: Shutterstock)
    Have you tried padel sport yet? Here’s a chance! (Photo: Shutterstock)

    Padel League Tournament 2026

    Where: Rackonnect Exclusive Padel Pickle Park, Ladha Sarai Village, Mehrauli

    Time: 8am

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (April 11 & 12): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
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