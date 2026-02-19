Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (Feb 21-Feb 22): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for February 21 & 22!

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:20 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    Bollywood film Do Deewane Shehar Mein starring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur is releasing this weekend.
    Where: In theatres

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Assi

    Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak

    Wuthering Heights

    Cast: Jacod Elordi, Margot Robbie

    Do Deewane Shehar Mein

    Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur

    BITE STOP

    Signs, Spirits & Lunar New Year

    Where: Royal China, The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri,

    Time: Noon to 3.30pm & 7pm to 11.30pm

    Chinese New Year

    Where: Kaméi, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

    Time: 12.30pm to 4pm & 7pm to 1am

    PLAY DATE

    SATURDAY 

    Illusion of the Enchantress

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 7.30pm

    SUNDAY

    Meraki College Theatre Festival

    Where: Soch Rangmanch Studio, Outer Ring Road, Sunder Vihar

    Time: 12.30pm to 5.30pm

    Amrita Sher-Gil: A Life Lived

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 4pm & 7.30pm

    ACT 16 – Campus Theatre Festival | Bach-Pana Mushkil Hai

    Where: Indraprastha College for Women, North Campus, Delhi University

    Time: 2.30pm

    GROOVE IT 

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Riders Music Festival 2026

    Where: The Great India Place, Noida

    Time: 12.30pm

    SATURDAY

    Acoustic Levitation ft Jyoti Mayi

    Where: Reset Network Studios, 45, Malviya Nagar

    Time: 7.30pm

    SUNDAY

    North East Music Festival – Sound Without Conflict

    Where: JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar

    Time: 2.30pm to 10pm

    POWER HOUR 

    SUNDAY

    KED-RUN’ 26

    Where: Kunskapsskolan School, Block A, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram

    Time: 6am

