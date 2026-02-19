Weekend Planner (Feb 21-Feb 22): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Where: In theatres
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Assi
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak
Wuthering Heights
Cast: Jacod Elordi, Margot Robbie
Do Deewane Shehar Mein
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur
BITE STOP
Signs, Spirits & Lunar New Year
Where: Royal China, The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri,
Time: Noon to 3.30pm & 7pm to 11.30pm
Chinese New Year
Where: Kaméi, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar
Time: 12.30pm to 4pm & 7pm to 1am
Illusion of the Enchantress
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7.30pm
SUNDAY
Meraki College Theatre Festival
Where: Soch Rangmanch Studio, Outer Ring Road, Sunder Vihar
Time: 12.30pm to 5.30pm
Amrita Sher-Gil: A Life Lived
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 4pm & 7.30pm
ACT 16 – Campus Theatre Festival | Bach-Pana Mushkil Hai
Where: Indraprastha College for Women, North Campus, Delhi University
Time: 2.30pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Riders Music Festival 2026
Where: The Great India Place, Noida
Time: 12.30pm
SATURDAY
Acoustic Levitation ft Jyoti Mayi
Where: Reset Network Studios, 45, Malviya Nagar
Time: 7.30pm
SUNDAY
North East Music Festival – Sound Without Conflict
Where: JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar
Time: 2.30pm to 10pm
KED-RUN’ 26
Where: Kunskapsskolan School, Block A, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram
Time: 6am
