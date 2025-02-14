Weekend Planner (February 15-16): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

Wondering what to do, where to go, and how to make the most of the weekend ahead? Don't worry, we've got your back!
FLICK FIX
Saturday - Sunday
Where: In Theatres
Time: All Day
Chhaava
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna
Captain America: Brave New World
Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Cast: Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall
BITE STOP
Saturday
Intimate dining
Where: Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity
Time: 7pm
Sunday
Sip, Savour, and Fall in Love
Where: Royal China, Chanakyapuri
Time: Noon to 11.30pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Mughal-e-Azam
Where: Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road
Time: 2pm and 7pm
Kunal Kamra Live
Where: Imperfecto Patio, Sector 51, Gurugram
Time: 5.30pm
Sunday
Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025
Where: National School of Drama, Mandi House
Time: 11.30am
Boho Bazaar — The Epic Flea Market 6.0
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road
Time: Noon to 10pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Enchanted Valentines: Taylor Swift Tribute
Where: F Bar & Lounge, Sector 63, Gurugram
Time: 3pm
Sunday
Jashn-E-Chandni Chowk
Where: Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi
Time: 7pm
POWER HOUR
Saturday
Give it a shot!
Where: Soul Shot Firing Range, Punjabi Bagh West
Time: 9am to 9pm
Sunday
Heritage Walk: Making Of New Delhi — Pride of The British Raj
Where (Meeting Point): N Block, Connaught Place
Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm
