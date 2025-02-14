Menu Explore
Weekend Planner (February 15-16): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Looking for films, food fest, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for February 15 -16.

Wondering what to do, where to go, and how to make the most of the weekend ahead? Don't worry, we've got your back!

From Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to Kunal Kamra's stand-up show, here's all that you can catch this weekend in Delhi-NCR.
FLICK FIX

Saturday - Sunday

Where: In Theatres

Time: All Day

Chhaava

Chhava stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna

Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America Brave New World
Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

A still from Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
Cast: Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall

BITE STOP

Saturday

Intimate dining

Where: Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity

Time: 7pm

Sunday

Sip, Savour, and Fall in Love

Where: Royal China, Chanakyapuri

Time: Noon to 11.30pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Mughal-e-Azam

Where: Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

Time: 2pm and 7pm

Kunal Kamra Live

Kunal Kamra returns with his stand-up comedy show!
Where: Imperfecto Patio, Sector 51, Gurugram

Time: 5.30pm

Sunday

Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025

A moment from Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025's opening ceremony.
Where: National School of Drama, Mandi House

Time: 11.30am

Boho Bazaar — The Epic Flea Market 6.0

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road

Time: Noon to 10pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Enchanted Valentines: Taylor Swift Tribute

Where: F Bar & Lounge, Sector 63, Gurugram

Time: 3pm

Sunday

Jashn-E-Chandni Chowk

Where: Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

Time: 7pm

POWER HOUR

Saturday

Give it a shot!

Let your weekend fun quotient hit the bullseye at this shooting arena in the city.
Where: Soul Shot Firing Range, Punjabi Bagh West

Time: 9am to 9pm

Sunday

Heritage Walk: Making Of New Delhi — Pride of The British Raj

Where (Meeting Point): N Block, Connaught Place

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

