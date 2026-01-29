Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (Jan 31- Feb 1): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for January 31 & February 1!

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 3:52 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    From Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 to Ashish Vidyarthi's soulful storytelling and Bharat Parv 2026, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan your Saturday (January 31) and Sunday (February 01).
    From Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 to Ashish Vidyarthi's soulful storytelling and Bharat Parv 2026, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan your Saturday (January 31) and Sunday (February 01).

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Mardaani 3

    Cast: Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad

    Gandhi Talks

    Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swamy

    BITE STOP

    Saturday-Sunday

    Forward Journey

    Where: Farzi Café, 7-8, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram

    Time: Noon to midnight

    Sunday

    Brunchita Borracha

    Where: Latoyá, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

    Time: Noon to 4pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday

    Bharat Parv 2026

    Where: Front Lawns, Red Fort, Old Delhi

    Time: Noon to 9pm

    Saturday-Sunday

    25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav

    Where: National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

    Time: 6pm & 8pm

    Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026

    Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Faridabad

    Time: 10am to 8pm

    Sunday

    Kahanibaaz ft. Ashish Vidyarthi

    Where: Nerds of Comedy, Sector 30, Gurugram

    Time: 8pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Frozen Frequencies ft. Tash Kadhem

    Where: Klub Hermis, Corporate Park, Sector 60, Gurugram

    Time: 10pm

    Sunday

    The Lumineers: The Automatic World Tour

    Where: HUDA Grounds, Sector 29, Gurugram

    Time: 5pm

    Piyush Bhisekar Winter Tour 2025-26

    Where: Hideout Studio, 1 Anupam Complex, Saket

    Time: 7pm

    POWER HOUR

    Saturday-Sunday

    Mighty Machines League — RC Racing

    Where: Pacific Mall, Jasola

    Time: Noon

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

    recommendedIcon
    © 2026 HindustanTimes