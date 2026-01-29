Weekend Planner (Jan 31- Feb 1): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for January 31 & February 1!
Published on: Jan 29, 2026 3:52 PM IST
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Mardaani 3
Cast: Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad
Gandhi Talks
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swamy
BITE STOP
Saturday-Sunday
Forward Journey
Where: Farzi Café, 7-8, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram
Time: Noon to midnight
Sunday
Brunchita Borracha
Where: Latoyá, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar
Time: Noon to 4pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Bharat Parv 2026
Where: Front Lawns, Red Fort, Old Delhi
Time: Noon to 9pm
Saturday-Sunday
25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav
Where: National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House
Time: 6pm & 8pm
Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026
Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Faridabad
Time: 10am to 8pm
Sunday
Kahanibaaz ft. Ashish Vidyarthi
Where: Nerds of Comedy, Sector 30, Gurugram
Time: 8pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Frozen Frequencies ft. Tash Kadhem
Where: Klub Hermis, Corporate Park, Sector 60, Gurugram
Time: 10pm
Sunday
The Lumineers: The Automatic World Tour
Where: HUDA Grounds, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 5pm
Piyush Bhisekar Winter Tour 2025-26
Where: Hideout Studio, 1 Anupam Complex, Saket
Time: 7pm
POWER HOUR
Saturday-Sunday
Mighty Machines League — RC Racing
Where: Pacific Mall, Jasola
Time: Noon
