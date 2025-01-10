Weekend Planner (January 11-12): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!
Looking for films, food fest, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for Jan 11-12.
Wondering what to do, where to go, and how to make the most of the weekend ahead? Don't worry, we've got your back!
Here's a list of all the events that you must check out in Delhi-NCR this Saturday and Sunday:
FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin
The Raja Saab
Cast: Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan
Nosferatu
Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lilly-Rose Depp
BITE STOP
Saturday
What: Explorers Club – Cocktails, Food & Music Festival
Where: World Tech Park, Sector 30, Gurugram
Time: Noon onwards
Sunday
What: Lohri with Flavours of Punjab
Where: Andaz Delhi by Hyatt, Aerocity
Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
What: Rahul Dua Live
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Ajmeri Gate
Time: 8pm
Sunday
Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House
Time: 7pm
Stanislavski Theatre Festival
Where: Red House, B-203, Pocket B, Okhla Phase I, Okhla
Time: 6.30pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
What: The Burrah Project 3.0
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate circle
Time: 2pm
Sunday
What: Cultural Experience
Where: Kathika Cultural Centre and Museum, Sita Ram Bazaar
Time: 11.30am
POWER HOUR
Saturday
What: Yamuna Tour on Cycle
Where: Delhi By Cycle Meeting Point, Street 4B, Ansari Road, Daryaganj
Time: 6.30am
What: Puppy Yoga & Pickleball
Where: Paddles and Paws REPPP, Farm no 1, Mehrauli
Time: 3pm
Want your event to get featured? Email us at: htcityweekendplanner@gmail.com