Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Weekend Planner (January 11-12): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 10, 2025 10:07 PM IST

Looking for films, food fest, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for Jan 11-12.

Wondering what to do, where to go, and how to make the most of the weekend ahead? Don't worry, we've got your back!

From Ammy Virk's live performance to Lohri special brunch and screening of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, there's a lot to catch this weekend in Delhi.
Here's a list of all the events that you must check out in Delhi-NCR this Saturday and Sunday:

FLICK FIX

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

The Raja Saab

A still from The Raja Saab
A still from The Raja Saab

Cast: Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan

Nosferatu

A still from Nosferatu
A still from Nosferatu

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lilly-Rose Depp

BITE STOP

Saturday

What: Explorers Club – Cocktails, Food & Music Festival

Must try the cocktails at Explorers Club
Must try the cocktails at Explorers Club

Where: World Tech Park, Sector 30, Gurugram

Time: Noon onwards

Sunday

Embrace the festive spirit of Lohri over a Sunday brunch
Embrace the festive spirit of Lohri over a Sunday brunch

What: Lohri with Flavours of Punjab

Where: Andaz Delhi by Hyatt, Aerocity

Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

What: Rahul Dua Live

Rahul Dua
Rahul Dua

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Ajmeri Gate

Time: 8pm

Sunday

Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein

A scene from the play by Sukhmanch Theatre(Photo: Instagram)
A scene from the play by Sukhmanch Theatre(Photo: Instagram)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

Stanislavski Theatre Festival

Where: Red House, B-203, Pocket B, Okhla Phase I, Okhla

Time: 6.30pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

What: The Burrah Project 3.0

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate circle

Time: 2pm

Sunday

What: Cultural Experience

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre and Museum, Sita Ram Bazaar

Time: 11.30am

POWER HOUR

Saturday

This tour is conducted by Delhi By Cycle
This tour is conducted by Delhi By Cycle

What: Yamuna Tour on Cycle

Where: Delhi By Cycle Meeting Point, Street 4B, Ansari Road, Daryaganj

Time: 6.30am

What's more calming that a yoga session with a pooch!
What's more calming that a yoga session with a pooch!

What: Puppy Yoga & Pickleball

Where: Paddles and Paws REPPP, Farm no 1, Mehrauli

Time: 3pm

Want your event to get featured? Email us at: htcityweekendplanner@gmail.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Follow Us On