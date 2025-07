Weekend Planner (July26-27): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX Saturday-Sunday From Rekha Bhardwaj's concert to Teej Mela, and The Fantastic Four movie, this week has a lot to offer. Check out the weekend planner for July 26 and 27.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Still from The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha

BITE STOP

Saturday

4-Hands Culinary Collaboration

Where: Swan, Ward no 1, Kharsra No 1501, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

Time: 7.30pm and 10pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Teej Mahotsav 2025

Where: Dilli Haat, Pitampura

Time: 11am to 9pm

Gifts World Expo

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

Time: 10am to 6.30pm

Chekhov Ki Duniya

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

Sunday

Hindwi Utsav 2025

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort

Time: 3.15pm to 9pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Master Saleem Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

Time: 9.30pm

Sunday

Rekha Bhardwaj

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam

Time: 7pm

POWER HOUR

Sunday

Kargil Vijay Diwas Half Marathon

Where: Vegas Mall, Plot no 6, Pocket 1, Sector 14, Dwarka

Time: 5am to 10am

