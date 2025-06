Weekend Planner (June 28-29): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX Where: In theatres A still from the film Maa featuring Kajol.

Time: All day

Maa

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta

Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu in a still from Kannapaa.

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal

Nikita Roy

Actor Sonakshi Sinha in a still from the film Nikita Roy.

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal

BITE STOP

Saturday

Ranna Ghor Tales

Enjoy the flavours of Bengali cuisine at The Westin Gurgaon.

Where: The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, 1 MG Road, Sector 29, Gurugram

Time: 7pm to 11.30pm

Sunday

The Illusionist’s Table

Explore lip-smacking Sunday brunch at The Illusionist's Table.

Where: Farmer’s Basket, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Time: 12.30pm to 4pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Rambo Circus

The Rambo Circus is back in city and will take place at the Talkatora Stadium.

Where: Talkatora Stadium, President’s Estate

When: 11am to 7.30pm

So Many Things ft Shraddha Jain

Stand up comedienne Shraddha Jain aka Aiyyo Shraddha will perform in Delhi this weekend.

Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas

When: 4pm

Sunday

Ganga’s Curse

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: 7pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

The Raghu Dixit Trio Live

Where: The Piano Man New Delhi

When: 8.30pm

Rahgir: Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli Tour

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

Time: 6pm

Deep Jandu Live

Where: Klub Hermis, Sector 60, Gurugram

Time: 10pm

POWER HOUR

Saturday

Give it a shot!

Hit the bull's eye at Soul Shot Firing Range.

Where: Soul Shot Firing Range, Punjabi Bagh West

Time: 9am to 9pm

Sunday

Futsal Championship

Where: Block CU, Ranikhet, Pitampura

Time: 11am to Noon

