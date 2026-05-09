World Migratory Bird Day: Delhi heat can’t beat the bird-watching brio this weekend

Delhi-NCR’s birdwatchers are geared up! Globally, May 9 (today) is celebrated as World Migratory Bird Day, to highlight the importance of protecting migratory birds and their habitats. Come June, and the Delhi Government is will release a Bird Atlas -- as part of its annual Van Mahotsav celebrations -- to document Delhi’s bird diversity and map the varied species as well as their distribution across different habitats in the city. Thus, the spotlight right now is turned on the city’s rich avian life through guided walks and rare sightings and the timing couldn’t be better. “The first bird atlas will encourage more people to take an interest in bird watching because it helps them see birds as part of their own surroundings not just as something meant for experts to keep a record of,” says Pankaj Gupta from Delhi Bird Atlas. Birdwatching walks are emerging as a popular outdoor weekend activity among Delhiites. (Photos: Mohit Mehta, Kaushani Banerjee and Anjali Bhardwaj.) But if you feel that the soaring temperatures might be affecting the footfalls at biodiversity parks across the city, you are in for a check as the recent showers are in fact drawing more participants for early morning bird walks. “Summer bird watching is especially fun because this is when most birds are in their breeding season. They look their very best, become bolder and more active, and often break into beautiful song. There is movement everywhere — birds calling, chasing, feeding, and defending territories. It’s the perfect time to slow down and enjoy their energy, colour, and constant activity,” adds Pankaj. If you are in Delhi this weekend, there a number of bird watching walks you could join in: Rare sightings @Tilpath Valley

The Spotted Owlet and Yellow Crowned Woodpecker can be spotted at the Tilpath Valley Biodiversity Park. (Photos: Kaushani Banerjee)

Tucked away near Sunder Nursery and Lodhi Colony, the Tilpath Valley Biodiversity Park may not draw the crowds of Delhi’s more famous south Delhi green spaces, but among birders it’s becoming the hottest new hidden gem for bird spotting. The reason? Rare and visually striking species that are increasingly being spotted there. Leading the upcoming Birds & Beyond walk, this Sunday (6am to 8am) at the park, will be birder Kaushani Banerjee. She shares how the response to has been unexpectedly enthusiastic, adding, “Bird watching is a niche activity yet a lot of young people in their 20s, young professionals, college students have been showing interest in the walks... It’s really hot yet people are showing an interest in birdwatching, which is amazing to see. We have already got registrations for 45 slots for this Sunday, which is a number that you did not see up until a few years ago.” Among those who have registered for this walk is Aayush Sharma, a Delhi University student. Sharing how the recent conversations around Delhi’s upcoming Bird Atlas sparked his curiosity, he says, “I had read about the Bird Atlas and realised I barely know anything about the birds around us despite living in Delhi all my life. Some of my friends had attended these walks earlier and kept talking about how interesting they were, so I have decided to tag along this time and see what it is all about.” What can you spot at Tilpath? Kaushani informs: “What separates a walk at Tilpath from the rest is some of the rare birds that are spotted here more often than other parks around the city. At present it’s the yellow crowned woodpecker, grey breasted prinia, Indian golden oriole, and the white cheeked bulbul that one can spot here.” Beginners to pro birders, all are welcome

The Indian Golden Oriole and Indian Paradise Flycatcher are among the migratory birds spotted in Delhi during the summer months. (Photos: Mohit Mehta)

The bird walks in Delhi are intentionally curated to be inclusive so that those participating don’t feel hesitant to join in if unaware of the names of different species or not a seasoned birder as the intent is to simply encourage more people to step outdoors and engage with others walkers. “One need not be an avid bird watcher or expert to enjoy the experience. All you need is to invoke your passion for bird watching and be part of the walk,” says Nikhil Devasar from delhibird (9810008625). Nikhil also points out that Delhi’s unique geographical position makes it an important stop for several migratory species. “From a Delhi-NCR perspective, the migrant birds species broadly fall into two categories — summer migrants arriving from southern India or further south to breed, and passage migrants moving through the Delhi region. For example, in Delhi, the Indian Golden Oriole is largely a summer breeding migrant. These start arriving in early summer from southern and central India, following insect abundance and fruiting trees and are commonly seen in Delhi’s avenues, parks, and wooded areas from April onward. And, for the Indian Paradise Flycatcher, a summer migrant and partial local migrant, Delhi often acts as a stopover and sometimes even a breeding location, especially in wooded ridge habitats,” he adds. Immersive outdoor classroom @ Sanjay Van

The Oriental Honey-buzzard is a rare bird specie that can be spotted at the Sanjay Van during this time of the year. (Photo: Anjali Bhardwaj)