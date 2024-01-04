A cheat sheet to Kashmiri food

Kashmir may have introduced us to the warming and fragrant concoction of Kahwah and the slow-cooked, comforting curry of Rogan Josh, but the state’s cuisine still remain a mystery to most outside of its borders. While the inception of social media and 30-second reel culture has helped more dishes break into the popularised food culture, here’s an introductory guide to the fare and a highlight text-reel of some of their flavourful history and nuances you might not know about. Here’s an introductory guide to the fare and a highlight text-reel of some of their flavourful history and nuances you might not know about.

Meat is termed both Neni and Maaz

With meat being consumed voraciously in Kashmiri cuisine, you will hear two distinct terminologies used to call out the meat. The Pandits call it Neni Muslims know it as Maaz, which is an interesting tidbit to observe if you are in Kashmir and dining out.

The pride of the valley is a GI-tagged aromatic rice

Mushk Budji, a nutty and fragrant indigenous rice commonly grown in the upper parts of the valley (near Kokernag in south Kashmir) received a GI (geographical indication) tag in August 2023. The high-cost traditional variety was rescued from the verge of extinction with a concerted effort from the agriculture department and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology after exposure to blast disease.

Kashmir is credited for 90% of India's walnut production

A major contributor to India’s walnut landscape, Kashmiri walnut has received worldwide acclaim for its quality, distant flavour and nutrient-dense qualities.