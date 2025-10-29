Avartana at ITC Maurya turns one: Now offers Sunday lunch experience

New Sunday Lunch experience at this elegant rooftop restaurant presents extraordinary courses that break boundaries and redefine tradition. ITC Maurya offers a new Sunday lunch experience at their restaurant

Innovative culinary techniques meet fine flavours in an experience that will enthral and surprise the senses in a luxurious setting offering breath taking views of the ridge.

Expect an interplay of bold flavours, and intricate textures highlighting the depth of South India’s culinary heritage. Even the simplest elements come together with effortless grace. From the first amuse-bouche to the final flourish, the experience is immersive, theatrical, and deeply rooted in southern culinary excellence.

Sunday’s lunch tasting menu features the standout dishes like French Pressed Tomato Rasam, Stir Fried Chicken, Cauliflower Crunch, Uthukuli Chicken and more. The delicate tempering of bottle gourd meets the bold vibrance of plum chutney, creating a contrast that intrigues the senses. Paying homage to the comforting folds of Indian dumplings, soft shrimp, fresh coriander, and a hint of fire come together like a story. Follow it with the fennel- pannacotta, infused with delicate aromatics and topped with crisp, golden angel hair caramel.

Inspired by South India’s history, rich culture, vibrant flavours, and progressive methods, Avishka is a menu of crafted concoctions infused with spices, blending traditions with a contemporary twist. Offering an enviable view of the green ridge, experience a meal at this award winning restaurant that transcends the ordinary, becoming an extraordinary journey inspired by rhythm, mysticism and magic.

One of Delhi’s most popular dining destinations, ITC Maurya — home to the iconic Bukhara, Dum Pukht, and Avartana — continues to achieve milestones and delight diners from around the world. It’s Responsible Luxury ethos underscores hotel’s commitment to a food philosophy rooted in deep research, mindful sourcing, seasonal ingredients, and heritage flavours — principles that define all its dining initiatives.

Sunday Lunch from 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm, introducing a nine course tasting menu priced at ₹3750 plus taxes per person.

At the Rooftop, ITC Maurya

Dinner from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm (Through the Week)

For table reservations please call 011 2611 2233 / 9818056607*



*Promotional content