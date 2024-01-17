close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Foodies / Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Agra sweetmakers sent 56 varieties of Petha as offering

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Agra sweetmakers sent 56 varieties of Petha as offering

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2024 03:26 PM IST

These sweetmakers have sent 560 kg of Petha which boasts a wide range of flavours

As the preparations for the consecration of the Ram Mandir are in full swing, people from all walks of life are eagerly participating in this grand festivity. Among them, sweetmakers from Agra have made a contribution by sending 56 varieties of their famous Petha as an offering to Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Petha, a beloved dessert of Agra, is crafted from ash gourd vegetables that undergo a process of candying, resulting in a delectable treat.

For representational purpose
For representational purpose

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In addition to the impressive assortment of over 560 kg of Petha, which boasts a wide range of flavours, the temple trust has also received generous donations such as a gem-studded dress, a silver plate, and various other puja materials from different locations, as per an official statement.

The petha, sent by Panchi Petha, was brought by the Agra Trade Board and accepted at Karsevakpuram, the statement further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On