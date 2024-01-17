Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Agra sweetmakers sent 56 varieties of Petha as offering

As the preparations for the consecration of the Ram Mandir are in full swing, people from all walks of life are eagerly participating in this grand festivity. Among them, sweetmakers from Agra have made a contribution by sending 56 varieties of their famous Petha as an offering to Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Petha, a beloved dessert of Agra, is crafted from ash gourd vegetables that undergo a process of candying, resulting in a delectable treat. For representational purpose

In addition to the impressive assortment of over 560 kg of Petha, which boasts a wide range of flavours, the temple trust has also received generous donations such as a gem-studded dress, a silver plate, and various other puja materials from different locations, as per an official statement.

The petha, sent by Panchi Petha, was brought by the Agra Trade Board and accepted at Karsevakpuram, the statement further said.