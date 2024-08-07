Celebrate Hariyali Teej with OG Ghevar: A Delicious Tradition

Ghevar, a disc-shaped dessert with a texture resembling a honeycomb, is a must-have during the festival of Teej. It is made with refined flour, dipped in sugar syrup, and topped with khoya/malai, nuts, and fruits. Ghevar is a traditional dish from Rajasthan

“In the old days, Ghevar was considered a luxury sweet meant for the elite in Rajasthan and nearby states. Over time, it gained immense popularity and is now even prepared at home with new variations,” says Reetu Uday Kugaji, chef.

According to Ayurveda, Ghevar helps balance our doshas, which is why it has been enjoyed since ancient times. Adding a modern twist, Chef Anand Panwar, Executive Pastry Chef at Roseate Hotels and Resorts, says, “Ghevar has always been a traditional sweet served during the monsoon season in India. We offer our guests a choice between traditional Ghevar and customized flavors like blueberry, mango, and chocolate.”

The trend of mini Ghevars has also gained popularity recently. "While the traditional Ghevar remains unmatched, chefs are experimenting with new flavors and textures that appeal to millennials. It’s not limited to one size and taste; mini Ghevars can also be sour, spicy, or tangy. The crisp shell of Ghevar has no aroma, making it a versatile base for a variety of flavors,” says Nishant Choubey, chef.

The smaller size also reduces wastage. “I have experimented with mini Ghevars, and their smaller portion size minimizes wastage. I used roasted sesame, powdered pistachio brittle, and thandai Rabdi flavors to make them delectable,” adds Kugaji.

For a healthier twist, you can dip the base in syrup made from dates, jaggery, honey, and fresh fruit.