Cheti Chand 2025: Explore this soul-warming Sindhi Kadhi recipe that's fit for a festive feast

Cheti Chand, the Sindhi New Year, is a cherished occasion marking the birth anniversary of Patron Saint Jhulelal, also revered as Varun Dev, the Water God. This auspicious festival aligns with Gudi Padwa, bringing joy, devotion, and feasting to Sindhi households worldwide and is celebrated on the first day of the Sindhi month of Chet. This year, Cheti Chand falls on March 30, making it the perfect time to indulge in a beloved traditional dish — Sindhi Kadhi. Sindhi kadhi

A vibrant and nourishing besan-based curry loaded with vegetables, Sindhi Kadhi is a staple at Sindhi gatherings. Its unique blend of roasted besan, tamarind, kokum and an assortment of vegetables creates a symphony of flavors that pairs beautifully with steaming rice or fluffy pav. Let’s celebrate the spirit of Cheti Chand with this delicious recipe from Tempting Treats.

Ingredients: 1 cup besan (gram flour), ½ cup oil, 100 gms ladyfinger (slit vertically), 50 gm cluster beans, 3 medium potatoes (peeled and chopped into big pieces), 2 tomatoes (chopped), 100 gm drumstick (peeled and chopped), 15 to 20 small cauliflower florets, 1 small ball of tamarind (soaked), 7 to 8 kokum (soaked), 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 pinch hing (asafoetida), 1 tbsp grated ginger, 1 sprig curry leaves, chopped coriander leaves as needed, 2 tsps chili powder, 1/2 tsp turmeric powder and salt to taste

Recipe: Heat oil in a kadai and separately fry the ladyfinger and cauliflower until golden, then set them aside. In a deep pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, hing, grated ginger, and a few curry leaves. Saute for a minute. Next, lower the flame and add besan. Roast it on low heat, stirring continuously until it turns a light brown color and loses its raw smell. Be patient since this step is crucial for the kadhi’s flavour. Gradually add water while stirring to avoid lumps. Ensure enough water is added to cook all the vegetables.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then add chili powder, salt, potatoes, and cluster beans. Cover partially and cook on medium heat. Once the potatoes are halfway cooked, add drumsticks and tomatoes. Reduce the flame and let them simmer for 8 to 10 minutes until the drumsticks soften and the tomatoes turn mushy. Now, add the pre-fried ladyfinger, cauliflower, and remaining curry leaves. Let the kadhi simmer for another 5 minutes.

Finally, add tamarind pulp and kokum. Stir well and let the kadhi come to a boil. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and switch off the flame. Serve hot with steamed rice or ladhi pav for a comforting and festive meal.

This wholesome, tangy, and soul-warming kadhi is a true celebration of Sindhi flavors and traditions. Enjoy the festive spirit of Cheti Chand with this delectable dish!