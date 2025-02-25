Week night dinners sorted: 6 simple overnight marinades that will make your boring protein fix super flavourful

There's nothing quite like the meal you sit down to have at the end of a long work day. But the punch really goes out of it with all the hurried and confused last minute prep when you don't have your meals prepped or planned. Well, with this directory, you're sorted for a whole week's worth of dinners. What's more? None of the flavour profiles are repetitive. So let's get prepping! Chicken to lamb and even seafood: 5-minute marinades that will elevate your weeknight dinners

Protein: Chicken

Marinade: Yoghurt, ginger, coriander, garlic.

Recipe reco: Chicken fajitas work best with this combination. To get the flavour profile right add chili powder, ground cumin, paprika, garlic powder, oregano and ground black pepper to the mix (as per suggestions from Down Shiftology).

Chicken fajitas

Protein: Lamb

Marinade: Olive oil, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, garlic.

Recipe reco: Lamb kebabs work best with this combination. To get the flavour profile right add some roughly chopped onions, all spice, nutmeg, cardamom and fresh parsley to the mix (as per suggestions from The Mediterranean Dish).

Lamb kebabs

Protein: Seafood

Marinade: Soya sauce, white vinegar, honey, garlic.

Recipe reco: Grilled shrimp works best with this combination. To get the flavour profile right add some olive oil, lemon juice, old bay seasoning, granulated sugar, smoked paprika and ground black pepper to the mix (as per suggestions from A Farm Girl's Dabble).

Grilled shrimp

Protein: Fishes

Marinade: Vegetable oil, herbs, lemon juice, garlic.

Recipe reco: Fish curry works best with this combination. To get the flavour profile right add some ginger garlic paste, Kashmiri red chili powder, jeera, haldi and fennel seeds to the mix (as per suggestions from Swasthi's Recipes).

Fish curry

Protein: Potatoes

Marinade: Olive oil, Dijon (or American) mustard, herbs, lemon juice.

Recipe reco: Potato wedges work best with this. Though more spices can be added, the mustard will ensure and creamy, flavourful kick. Be careful of overkill with the spices though if you chose to variate the flavour.

Potato wedges

Protein: Beet

Marinade: Vinaigrette, herbs, lemon juice, seasonings.

Recipe reco: Beet and goat cheese salad works best with this. To get the flavour profile right add some toasted walnuts to the mix (as per suggestions from Love and Lemons).

Beet and goat cheese salad

Which of these is going to be your first pick?