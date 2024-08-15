Choose health with India’s own Amul Protein

Isn’t it interesting that India’s most loved food brand, Amul, is as old as Independent India! In Independent India, everyone deserves best quality nutrition. Given that protein is important for building strength but often neglected in our diet, Amul is solving for India’s big protein gap with its new range of high protein products. This Independence Day, enjoy a 15% discount on Amul’s protein products, including buttermilk, lassi, and paneer, available online

Amul high protein range naturally fits in Indian diet. High protein buttermilk and lassi come with 15g protein in 200ml pack ( ₹25). Blueberry shake has 20g protein in 200ml pack ( ₹50). Those who prefer to whip up their own recipes can use India’s first lactose free whey protein concentrate available in single serve sachet in plain and chocolate flavours. High Protein dahi comes with 25g protein in a 400gm cup ( ₹70). High protein paneer ( ₹150) comes with 25% protein and 45% reduced calories. World’s highest protein milk comes with 35g protein (65% RDA) in 250ml pack ( ₹99).

Celebrating India’s Independence, Amul has planned launch of high protein plain, lactose free, low fat lassi with no added color, flavour or sweetener on 15th August. There is a special discount of 15% on protein range on shop.amul.com for 15th August only. GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta says, milk is a super food and Amul Doodh Peeta Hai India so Amul high protein range is brand’s humble attempt to bring sufficient protein in regular Indian diet so that everybody consumes at least 1g protein per kg body weight every day which will help to make India stronger and healthier.

This Independence Day, embrace the freedom to choose health with Amul protein range, India’s own protein



partnered content*