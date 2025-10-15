Deepika Padukone swears by this bowl of 'miracle noodles' ramen: Private chef Harsh Dixit dishes the recipes!

"It hit the spot for her, and she asked for seconds." Make ramen, the Deepika Padukone way! (Photos: Instagram, X)

What more could we possibly need of a recipe we're attempting to adopt into our rotations?

Private chef to the stars, Harsh Dixit, in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter deliciously bared it all about what our favourite stars love to gorge on in the privacy of their palatial kitchens and homes. Ranbir Kapoor's congee sounds delectable, as do the freshly invented from-scratch flavours Janhvi Kapoor loves to cheat with every now and then. But you want to know what's truly got our taste buds in a bind? Deepika Padukone's style of ramen.

Now right off the bat, this is a COMMITMENT. But once you make it, we're pretty sure there's no going back.

So from the top — let's dive into the recipes for the alkaline noodles, Tori Paitan broth, soft-boiled eggs, chicken roulade and Char Siu pork which bring this bowl of magic together, as shared by Chef Harsh.

Alkaline noodles Ingredients: Flour - 500gms, water - 200ml, salt - 5gms, alkaline soda - 5gms

Method: Add all the ingredients into a bowl and knead into a smooth dough. Let this rest overnight before dividing it up into small portions. Roll these out into sheets and cut noodle-like strips of it. These alkaline noodles can either be stored or cooked.

Tiro Paitan broth Ingredients: Chicken bones - 1kg (feet and wings 500 gms each), coriander stems - 40gms, ginger - 2 inches, scallion whites - 20 to 25gms

Method: Add all the ingredients into a pot and entirely cover water. Bring to a boil then drop to a simmer. Cook this for 4 to 5 hours till the volume of the broth halves. Skim off any scum and drain before storing.

Chicken roulade Ingredients: Chicken skin (from the leg), chicken breasts - 2, chicken leg - 1, char siu powder - 5ml, coriander stems (to taste)

Method: To make the farce extract the meat from the leg and blend it with the powder and stems until a smooth mixture forms. For the roulade, lay one chicken breast flat and spread the farce over it and then sandwich with the second breast. Roll this into a cylinder with cling wrap followed by aluminum foil. Steam this for 20 minutes then transfer to an ice bath to stop the cooking.

Char Siu pork Ingredients: Pork belly - 3kgs, Char Siu powder (enough to court the pork belly as a dry rub)

Method: Coat the pork belly with the powder and place it in a sous vide bag. Seal and cook at 68C for 12 hours in the machine. Once done cooking, let it rest briefly before slicing and serving hot. For added texture, sear the pork belly in a hot pan for broiling.

Bonus: How to get the perfect set of soft-boiled eggs! Ingredients: Eggs - 2, boiling water, ice, salt to taste

Method: Gently add the eggs into the boiling water with a spoon and let them cook for 6 minutes. Transfer these to a bowl of ice water to get them to stop cooking before peeling them and seasoning with salt.

Is your mouth watering too? Because we can barely keep it together!