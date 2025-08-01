Love kadhi chawal? This spring onion kadhi will fix those rainy afternoon blues

God bless whoever came up with the iconic kadhi chawal, rajma chawal and chole chawal combos because what would our food-gorging souls do without them. Nothing like a steaming hot plate of kadhi chawal when it's pouring outside!(Photo: The Foodscape)

Earthy delicacies like these are not just suspiciously simple but also hit the spot no matter the weather outside. Now the one upside to the chaotic Delhi monsoons we’re all weathering, is that these plates of bliss hit extra hard — and we’re here for it, albeit with an interesting twist. Now for anyone thinking we're saying it's ok to mess with the sanctity of classic pairings, this might be that dish which ends up changing your mind. Food purists! You will not regret trying this out.

Spring onion kadhi

Ingredients: Dahi - 1 cup, gram flour (besan) - 1.5tbsps, water (to whisk the curd mix) - 1.5 to 2 cups, oil - 1tbsp, mustard seeds - 1tsp, cumin seeds - 1tsp, fenugreek seeds - 1/2tsp, ginger-garlic and green chilli paste - 1/2tbsp, curry leaves - 6 to 7, chopped spring onions (bulbs and greens) - 1 cup, salt - 1tsp, coriander leaves - a handful, ghee for tadka - 1tsp, red chilli powder - for tadka

Method: Whisk the curd, besan and water till it’s lump-free and set this aside. Heat oil in a kadhai and add the rai, jeera and methi seeds — let them splutter. Then in goes the ginger-garlic green chilli paste followed by the curry leaves and spring onions. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes till they begin to soften and then go in with the whisked curd slurry on low flame. Add salt and let this simmer on low for 10 to 12 minutes. Serve with steaming hot rice. If made thin enough, this makes for an incredibly comforting meal as is.

(recipe from Dining with Dhoot)

We hope this inspired you to declare it kadhi chawal hour!