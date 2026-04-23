Diet Coke shortage hits India: Why the iconic silver can is out of stock

If your daily hit of fizz has been replaced by an “out of stock” alert, you are not alone. In parts of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, the iconic silver can is making itself scarce, triggering chatter on Reddit, X, and Instagram. For many young consumers, Diet Coke is more than a drink. It’s a habit, a trend (remember fridge cigarettes?) (Photo: Instagram/DietCoke)

For many young consumers, Diet Coke is more than a drink. It’s a habit, a trend (remember fridge cigarettes?), and even a personality marker. The shortage has sparked memes and mild panic online, with users sharing screenshots of empty quick-commerce listings and asking, “How will we survive summer without the fizz?”

Why is this happening? The issue isn’t the beverage but its packaging. Aluminium prices have surged 14–20% in recent weeks, touching four-year highs of about $3,672 (approx ₹3.45 lakh) per tonne amid geopolitical disruptions and supply constraints. India’s can production is currently operating nearly 20% below demand. Add to this logistical delays linked to US-Iran war tensions and stricter BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification norms for imports, supply has now tightened further.

What Coca-Cola says On its global FAQ page, Coca-Cola notes, “An increased demand for products consumed at home and shortages of aluminium and certain ingredients have impacted our supply chain in some places.”

It’s not the Cola, but the can The irony is striking: demand has never been higher. Diet Coke sales in India doubled last year, with low-sugar beverages now accounting for nearly 30% of Coca-Cola India’s volumes in 2025, up from just 5% in 2020, as per reports.

Yet, while the liquid is flowing, the aluminium crunch is industry-wide. The Brewers Association of India reports a shortfall of 120-130 million 500ml beer cans in 2025, showing how severe the supply gap is.

The restaurant response Cafes and restaurants are watching inventory closely. Radhika Khandelwal, chef-founder of WeMeanTrouble, says, “We have enough stock prepared to serve our customers and aren’t feeling the pinch just yet.”

However, others are more cautious. Eesha Sukhi, founder of The Bluebop Cafe, notes, “We’ve started noticing early signs of supply constraints. It’s definitely something the industry is keeping an eye on.”