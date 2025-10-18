Bored of the same old Diwali bites? This chaat board will save the day!

Easy to pass around, non-messy to dip into and absolutely no option paralysis for the slick and smart layering, you can bet your last Diwali fund rupee on your guests licking the board clean! Follow the arrangement below.

But this chaat board hack (we love the pun too) will level up your Diwali hosting game by miles.

Apologies for the sass, for curating a delectable charcuterie arrangement goes way beyond just picking the most expensive cheeses and cold cuts — it’s an art.

Chaat board Ingredients: Hung curd - 1 cup, green chutney - 2tbsps, tamarind chutney - 2tbsps, chopped onions - 2tbsps, boiled chana and/or sprouts - 1/4 cup (each), chaat masala - 1/2tsp, pomegranate seeds - 2tbsps, boondi - 2tbsps, sev - 2tbsps, chopped coriander - 1tbsp, papdis for serving; absolutely essential — a charcuterie board

Method: Start with the hung curd and smear it in a thick layer on the board. This will be the base of your arrangement, holding all the other ingredients, including the papdis in place. Go in with the chutneys, veggies and bites, topping it off with the masala, sev, coriander and pomegranate. Once the broad layered dollop is ready, line the edges of your chaat board with the papdis, softly positioning them in the smeared edges of the base curd. Serve right up!

Note: Normal curd does not work for this recipe owing to it’s water content — as a matter of fact, all chutneys too should be of thick consistency so as to prevent the juices from running and turning the papdis soggy. A second layer of papdis can also be added atop the first later to give a petal-like appearance if the curd stack is layered high enough.

(recipe from Dining with Dhoot)

So will you be chaat boarding your way to hosting glory this Diwali?