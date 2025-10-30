Emraan Hashmi would give up on his diet for this succulent Delhi staple — recipe inside

Emraan Hashmi, who was recently in the capital to promote his upcoming film, Haq , also starring Yami Gautam, spilled a little secret. During the audience questions round for Stars In The City with Sonal Kalra , he admitted Delhi's butter chicken to very much be the dish he'd cheat on his strict diet for.

The true origins of the butter chicken may be contested enough to turn into a legal slip knot (literally). But for all contemporary practical purposes, the silken, succulent menu favourite has Delhi written all over it, much of the thanks for this going to the untouchable legacies of city hotspots like Gulati, Havemore and Moti Mahal to name a few.

Method: Massage the chicken pieces with the lemon juice, chilli powder and salt and refrigerate for half an hour. Hang the curd in a muslin cloth for 10 to 15 minutes as you mix all the ingredients for the marinade. Massage this onto the chicken pieces and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours. Once the meat is done marinating, pre-heat the oven to 200C and pop the pieces onto skewers. Cook this for 10 to 12 minutes followed by a generous basting of butter. Cook for 2 more minutes and take off heat.

For the makhni gravy, heat generous amounts of butter in a non-stick pan. Add all the spices and cook for 2 minutes; then go in with the ginger and garlic pastes and cook for 2 more minutes. Now add the tomato puree, red chilli powder, salt and half a cup of water. Bring this to a boil then drop the heat to a simmer for 10 minutes. Add the sugar or honey with the kasoori methi next, followed by the cooked chicken. Simmer for 5 more minutes then go in with the fresh cream in a generous swirl.

Serve piping hot with stretchy naan.

(recipe from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

So who's still following through on their diet?