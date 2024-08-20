Zen Pop-up at The Lotus Oriental, The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru Food pop-ups you should not miss this month.

Zen Pop-up in collaboration with The Lotus Oriental at The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru.

For Pan-Asian cuisine lovers, this culinary feast at The Lotus Oriental will offer an unparalleled epicurean journey. The Leela Bhartiya City Bangalore has announced a collaboration between The Lotus Oriental, its renowned Pan-Asian restaurant, and Zen, the esteemed Pan-Asian restaurant at The Leela Palace, Bangalore. Presenting a blend of symmetry, flavours, colours, and lights, this pop-up features a selection of delicacies from Chinese, Thai, and Japanese cuisines.

Guests can expect an array of dishes and drinks, each meticulously crafted to delight the senses and elevate the dining experience.

Date: 23rd to 26th August 2024

Price For Two: ₹3500 plus taxes onwards

Oriental Odyssey at EEST, The Westin, Gurugram

Oriental Odyssey at EEST, The Westin, Gurgaon

This pop-up is a must-visit for food enthusiasts and lovers of Sichuan cuisine. Embark on a culinary adventure at EEST, the signature Pan-Asian dining outlet at The Westin, Gurgaon. They have introduced "An Oriental Odyssey" – an exclusive Sichuan food festival curated by guest Masterchef Fu Lei from JW Marriott Hotel, Pune.

The specially curated menu by Chef Fu Lei will transport diners to the heart of Sichuan, featuring an array of authentic dishes created using his generation's recipes. The menu also includes Chef Fu Lei's signature appetisers such as Mock Duck Logan Ma with Bean Flowering Chives, Wok Fried Lotus Root with Water Chestnut and Sichuan Chilli Chicken with Dried Red Chilli and Sichuan Peppercorn.

Date: 24th to 31st August 2024

Price For Two: ₹4,500

Bold Flavours of Rajasthan at Elan, The Lodhi

The Lodhi is hosting a delectable food pop-up featuring irresistible and authentic food from the northwestern part of India, Rajasthan! The Grand Rajasthani Experience, curated under the expert guidance of Chef Kamal Maharaj from Sikrai, Rajasthan.

Guests can taste the timeless culinary traditions of Rajasthan at the start of this culinary journey with Bajre Ki Raab, a nourishing traditional soup made from buttermilk and pearl millet flour. For the main course, guests can indulge in the famous fiery dish, Laal Maas. The signature Rajasthani mutton curry can be perfectly paired with the iconic and beloved Dal Baati Churma. Food enthusiasts can conclude their meal on a sweet note with the aromatic Malai Pudda, a delicately spiced wheat pancake infused with cardamom and fennel.

Date: 23rd to 25th August 2024

Price For Two: ₹4,000

Tropicool: A Brazilian Fiesta at Radisson Blu, Mumbai International Airport

Fiona - All day dining, The Radisson Blu, Mumbai International Airport.

Tropicool, a global superfood brand, is bringing a unique Brazilian culinary experience with The Brunch Club: Brazil Edition. This event promises to transport guests to the heart of Brazil with an array of authentic flavours, vibrant entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

Guests will be treated to a spectacular buffet featuring traditional Brazilian dishes, including live stations where chefs will prepare sizzling churrasco and street food favourites. From spicy cottage cheese Coxinha to Brazilian-style Fish Stew, the menu has been curated to offer a true taste of Brazil. Central to this culinary adventure is Tropicool’s renowned Açaí berry beverage. Guests can indulge in refreshing Açaí-based mocktails, crafted to complement the vibrant flavours of the Brazilian buffet.

Date: 25th August 2024

Price For Two: ₹7,000

Assam cuisine at The Roseate House, Delhi

The Roseate House has announced a menu, ‘Food by Roseate, With Love from Assam’ which features popular cuisines from the state. Enjoy a gastronomical feast featuring the unique taste & flavours of Assam curated by the 'fearless Gorkhali, 'Chef Santa Sarmah of the Master Chef 2023 fame.

Date: 22nd to 25th August 2024

Price For Two: ₹4,200