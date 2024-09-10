For Ganesh Chaturthi, try these 5 types of ladoos that are sure to please Bappa

Modaks might be most beloved by Ganpati, but ladoos are also one of his favourite sweets. For the ongoing Ganesh Utsav, prepare these laddoo varieties and offer it as prasad. They together different flavours and textures, each with its own special significance, making them an ideal bhog offering. Ladoos can make for delicious prasad (Unsplash)

Motichoor laddoos are made with tiny, crispy balls of dough called motichoor. They are typically made with gram flour and are deep-fried until golden brown. Motichoor laddoos have a light, airy texture and a sweet, slightly nutty flavour.

Motichoor ladoo(unsplash)

Coconut laddoos are made with grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom. They are a popular South Indian sweet and are known for their sweet, coconut flavour and soft, chewy texture.

Rava Laddoo, also known as Suji Laddoo, is a quick and easy sweet made from semolina, ghee, sugar, and milk. The semolina is roasted until golden, giving the laddoo a toasty flavour, while the addition of coconut and nuts adds richness and texture. This laddoo is often made during Ganesh Chaturthi as it is believed to please Lord Ganesha and bring blessings to the household."

Badam laddoos are made with ground almonds, ghee, and sugar. They are a luxurious and indulgent sweet and are known for their rich, nutty flavour and soft, creamy texture.

Rava Ladoos(unsplash)

Besan laddoos are a classic Indian sweet made with gram flour, ghee, and sugar. They are a popular bhog offering and are known for their rich, nutty flavor and crumbly texture. The key to making good besan laddoos is to roast the gram flour until it turns fragrant and slightly brown.

Recipe

Ingredients:

· 1 cup besan (gram flour)

· 1/2 cup ghee

· 1/2 cup sugar

· 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

· 1/4 teaspoon saffron strands

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan.

2. Add besan and roast until it turns fragrant and slightly brown.

3. Add sugar and stir until it melts.

4. Add cardamom powder and saffron strands.

5. Cook for a few more minutes until the mixture thickens.

6. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

7. Shape into balls and roll in powdered sugar.

8. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container.

Inputs by Prakash Yadav, Executive Chef, Courtyard By Marriott Goa Colva