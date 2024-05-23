For salad month, give these 4 fresh and tasty recipes a try
As the entire month of May is celebrated as Salad Day, try out these fun recipes that are delicious for a hot summer day
As the heat of May sets in, there's no better time to celebrate Salad Month with a refreshing twist on your meals. Indian cuisine, known for its vibrant flavours, offers an array of quick and easy salads that can be whipped up at home. These recipes bring together a medley of fresh vegetables, zesty spices and tangy dressings, making them a perfect addition to your summer menu. If you are seeking inspiration, check out these four recipes from The Taste of India Podcast on Audible that are sure to impress.
Carrot Kosambari
Ingredients:
Carrots - 2, grated
Coconut oil - 1 tbsp
Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp
Urad dal - 1 tsp
Dry red chilli - 1 whole
Curry leaves - 2 sprigs
Grated coconut - 2 tbsp
Salt - to taste
Method:
Begin by heating coconut oil in a pan over medium heat.
Once the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and allow them to splutter.
Next, add urad dal, whole dry red chilli, and curry leaves to the pan.
Add in the grated carrots and salt, mixing everything well.
Sprinkle grated coconut over the mixture and give it a thorough mix. Your delectable Carrot Kosambari is now ready to be served!
Sweet Corn Kosambari
Ingredients:
Sweet corn - 1 and 1/2 cups
Pomegranate seeds - 1/4 cup
Green chillies - 2, chopped
Grated coconut - 1/2 cup
Juice of 1/2 a lemon
Salt - to taste
Water - for boiling
A pinch of salt and turmeric
Coconut oil - 1 tsp
Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp
A few curry leaves
Method:
Begin by boiling the sweet corn in a saucepan with a dash of salt and turmeric to maintain its colour, using enough water to cover, for approximately 3-4 minutes or until they turn tender.
Once cooked, rinse the corn to remove any excess turmeric flavour, then drain and set aside.
In a mixing bowl, combine the boiled sweet corn, pomegranate seeds, chopped green chillies, grated coconut, and salt. Mix thoroughly.
In a separate tadka pan, heat coconut oil over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and allow them to sizzle. Follow by adding curry leaves and sautéing briefly before turning off the heat.
Pour the prepared tempering over the salad mixture and stir until evenly distributed.
Squeeze the juice of half a lemon over the salad and give it a final thorough mix.
Your sweet corn kosambari is now ready to be served!
Radish and Cucumber Salad
Ingredients:
Radish – 1, thinly sliced
Cucumber – 1, thinly sliced
Mint – Handful chopped
Green chilli – 1-2, finely chopped
Salt – to taste
Pasta dressing – 3/4 cup
Method:
In a mixing bowl, combine the thinly sliced radish, cucumber, and chopped mint leaves.
Season it with salt over the mixture and mix thoroughly.
Pour in 3/4 cup of pasta dressing into the salad. Gently toss the salad until all the ingredients are evenly coated with the dressing. To maintain the freshness, add the pasta dressing right before serving.
Vegetable Macaroni Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
Elbow macaroni pasta - 1 cup
Tomato - 2, cut into small cubes
Carrot - 1, grated
Green chilli - 2, chopped
Paneer - 1/2 cup, crumbled
Salt - to taste
Pasta dressing - as required
Coconut oil - 1 tsp
Method:
Boil the elbow macaroni pasta until cooked thoroughly. Drain and let it cool.
In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked pasta, diced tomatoes, grated carrot, chopped green chillies, and crumbled paneer.
Season with salt according to your taste preference.
Drizzle pasta salad dressing over the mixture and add a teaspoon of coconut oil for a subtle boost of flavour. Gently toss everything together until well combined.
Serve immediately, or let it set for a while to let the flavours meld together before serving.