From onion to egg: 5 weird ingredients we dare coffee lovers to try for that extra kick

Remember the time when people were deeply intrigued by Kopi luwak, a coffee drink made with coffee cherries that are partially digested by Asian palm civets? Basically coffee made out of cat poop. Much like the coffee beans, it took social media a while to digest this recipe. But if you thought that’s wacky, think again. We bring you some of the weirdest coffees with the most unusual ingredients: Weird ingredients used to make coffee

Onion Coffee

Yes, onion is a staple ingredient in many Indian kitchens. But did you ever think mixing it with coffee can be a good idea? Well, the trend of Scallion Latte began in China, where spring onion was a main ingredient. But food blogger Calvin Lee from Singapore took things a step further by adding raw red onion to his coffee. He felt the onion made the coffee even more bitter and gave it a thumbs down

Avocado Coffee

Avocados are rich in ‘good fats’ and taste delicious when made into guacamole. But did you know some people add avocados to their coffee? This trend blew up earlier this year on social media. Just mash the avocado, add it to your caffeinated beverage and you’re good to go. According to reports, the healthy fats in this unique creamy drink keep the stomach full for long periods of time

Avocado coffee

Butter Coffee

Need some fuel to kick-start a slow day? Try butter coffee. Made out of coffee, butter and oil, this high-calorie and high-fat beverage provides instant and long-lasting energy. Viral reports claim that butter coffee apparently suppresses hunger. But there are internet users who complained that the drink caused bloating and an upset stomach. Any takers?

Garlic Coffee

Garlic is often associated with bad breath and bitterness. However, there are many internet users who believe that adding garlic cloves along with honey and lemon to coffee not only improves blood circulation and testosterone levels but also the quality of sleep. Reports suggest garlic coffee also lowers cholesterol and blood pressure

Garlic coffee

Egg coffee

Vietnamese iced coffee, made of sweetened condensed milk, is known to be delicious. But have you heard of Vietnamese egg coffee? Made by whisking egg yolk with sweetened condensed milk, this is more like a fluffy dessert beverage. While some netizens feel egg coffee tastes like tiramisu, others have called it stronger and more bitter than regular coffee. It reportedly increases metabolism and stabilises blood sugar

Vietnamese egg coffee

Would you dare to add any of these ingredients to your next cup of coffee? If you do, make sure to check with a nutritionist first!