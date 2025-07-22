From ras to rave: Mango is the city’s ultimate food mood

India’s obsession with the king of fruits is a whole vibe! And this National Mango Day (July 22) is no different. From gourmet menus and nostalgic potlucks to high-energy raves and street-style parties, the beloved fruit is a full-blown cultural celebration. Mango magic in every sip and slice

In Delhi, restaurants and cafes are rolling out dedicated mango menus. “We’re thrilled to celebrate nature’s juiciest gift with a menu as fresh as our Himalayan orchards,” says Ritika Sharma, founder of Litchi Bistro.

The Ashok’s Samavar Coffee Shop is running a week-long mango showcase, serving dishes like Spaghetti in Mango Saffron Sauce and Mango Cheesecake. Nearby at Eros Hotel, guests are welcomed with a mango-inspired tropical space and a massive mango tree installation.

In Malviya Nagar, Hikki is celebrating the monsoon-mango pairing with a menu including Avo Mango Carpaccio and Iced Mango Matcha Latte. “It’s meant to comfort — layered, fresh, and full of flavour,” says executive chef Prince Tyagi.

In Gurugram, One8 Commune brought back childhood memories with a gourmet twist last month. The limited-edition menu features the likes of Alphonso Mango Pannacotta with chocolate soil and soaked chia seeds.

Meanwhile Karma Lakelands is offering a refined take with Swiss Mango Trifle and Mango Mint Panna Cotta.

At Swan, Mehrauli, the focus is on fusion with Mango Ceviche and Black Mango Maki. Call Me Ten in Vasant Vihar surprises with a unique Mango Sticky Rice Cocktail that blends tropical nostalgia and playful mixology.

Beverage chains are in on the action, too! Boba Bhai has several options, such as Mango Coconut Boba, Mango Matcha Bubble Tea, Chilli Alphonso Mango.

Third Wave Coffee is celebrating with an indulgent mango-inspired lineup — think Mango Milkshakes, Velvet Pudding, and Mango Crème Cheesecake.

And Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has a menu that showcases ingredients that evoke the nostalgia of summer mangoes.

Mango mania all around India

Outside Delhi, Bengaluru’s Ranga Shankara Theatre revived its Annual Mango Party, where entry required one kilo of your favourite mangoes. “It’s amazing what something as simple as a mango can do. It sparks nostalgia and creates sheer joy,” says Adithya Suresh, programme associate.

Back in the Capital, mango madness took to the streets when a indie beverage brand XCTY hosted a mango rave around a redi (cart), with DJ Ayri spinning tunes and mango drinks flowing freely.

Earlier this month, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is hosted its inaugural two-day mango festival Khass-ye-Aam at Chanakyapuri that saw over 500 varieties of mango on display.

(Written by: Richa Singh)