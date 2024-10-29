Get a taste of Turkey via social media's latest food craze - Turkish eggs aka Çilbir

As we are in the last quarter of 2024, it is time to begin planning your end-of-year trip. If an international vacation is on your mind to end the year, then set your sights on Turkey. According to consumer data shared by Thomas Cook, SOTC, and Justdial, Indians are looking towards this country, which is situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, for their leisure holiday. With historic locations like the Hagia Sophia, Ephesus and Mount Nemrut, to places of worship that double up as works of art, like the Blue Mosque and Kariye Mosque, there is a lot to explore. Turkish eggs(instagram)

Dig into Turkish eggs (unsplash )

A Turkish dish that has been much loved online recently is Çilbir. This yoghurt and egg dish dates back to the 15th century and the first time the word ‘çılbır’ appears in Regola del Parlare Turco (Rules of Speaking Turkish) by Filippo Argenti, a secretary to the Florentine Ambassador in Istanbul, in 1533. It is a comprehensive study of the Turkish language.

According to Taste Atlas, during the Ottoman era, çilbir was a generic term for poached eggs. But over the years, this particular variation became the favourite of the 20th-century sultan Abdul Hamid II and became synonymous with poached eggs on a bed of garlic-flavoured yoghurt sprinkled with red pepper flakes and ground paprika.

Aasim Shah, Founder, Öz by Kebapci, Bengaluru, shares, “Çilbir is a traditional Turkish dish that consists of perfectly poached eggs served over garlicky yogurt, finished with a warm, spicy butter or olive oil sauce topped with red pepper flakes. It is often enjoyed with fresh bread, like somun or barbari.” It is also eaten with flatbread like pide, pita bread or crusty toasted bread.

While it might look like a complicated dish, cilbir is easy to make. Start by poaching your eggs. Then prepare a creamy yoghurt by whisking in minced garlic and salt. Serve them together and drizzle on warm, spiced butter, that has chilli flakes and paprika. Traditionally, Aleppo pepper is used, but if it is not readily available, easy swaps can be made. Garnish with fresh herbs and serve immediately.

Cilbir is similar to a Bulgarian dish, Panagyurski eggs, which they took inspiration from an old Balkan recipe and made their own by adding cheese to it. The simple dish consists of poached eggs, spices like paprika and garlic, Bulgarian yoghurt, and sirene or feta cheese. When properly prepared, Panagyurski eggs should be served with crusty bread on the side.