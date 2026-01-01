The way to a happy heart, seems to be through the stomach as far as Chinese astrology is concerned. Eat your way into a lucky 2026 with these 8 Chinese astrology-attested dishes (Photos: Omnivore's Cookbook, China Highlights)

And honestly? We're not complaining.

Call it myth, superstition or even lore, it possibly can't hurt to take a little leap of faith — and to the table at that! — one that promises you luck, prosperity and not to mention, a very happy and full tummy on New Years day. These 7 dishes, are believed to ring in luck when consumed at the start of the year, as per ancient Chinese astrology.