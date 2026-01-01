Eat your way into a lucky 2026 with these 8 Chinese astrology-attested dishes
Fortune cookies are fun, but who doesn't love a lucky spread they can devour?
The way to a happy heart, seems to be through the stomach as far as Chinese astrology is concerned.
And honestly? We're not complaining.
Call it myth, superstition or even lore, it possibly can't hurt to take a little leap of faith — and to the table at that! — one that promises you luck, prosperity and not to mention, a very happy and full tummy on New Years day. These 7 dishes, are believed to ring in luck when consumed at the start of the year, as per ancient Chinese astrology.
Fish
In Chinese, the word for fish sounds like the word for 'surplus'. That’s why fish is a staple on the Chinese New Year dinner table. Starting the year with a surplus is believed to invite greater abundance in the year ahead, symbolising growth, prosperity, and the ability to build more from what you already have.
Dumplings
With a history spanning over 1,800 years, dumplings are one of the most iconic lucky foods associated with the New Year. As a matter of fact, these are traditionally enjoyed on New Year’s Eve as well as the first day of the New Year.
Spring rolls
Spring rolls are named for their association with the Spring Festival, during which they are traditionally eaten. They make for a popular pick for New Years owing to the evident symbolism with bloom.
Whole chicken
In Chinese, chicken is a homophone for a word associated with good fortune and prosperity, which is why it’s a popular choice for reunion dinners. It is traditionally served whole, with the head and feet intac, to represent unity and completeness, and to symbolise a year that begins and ends on a positive note.
Tangyuan
Sweet rice balls are traditionally associated with the Lantern Festival, but in southern China they’re enjoyed throughout the Spring Festival. Their round shape and name both symbolise togetherness and reunion, which is why tangyuan are especially cherished during New Year celebrations.
Good fortune fruit
Certain fruits, including tangerines, oranges, and pomelos, are chosen for their round shape and golden hue, which represent abundance and prosperity, as well as for the auspicious wordplay their names carry when spoken aloud, a recurring theme when it comes to Chinese beliefs.
Niangao
Niangao are glutinous rice cakes, which's name sounds like the phrase for 'rising higher year after year' which is why it’s associated with progress, prosperity, and overall improvement in life and business. Niangao is typically made from sticky rice and sugar, often flavoured with ingredients like chestnuts, Chinese dates, and lotus leaves.
(Longevity) noodles
Longevity noodles are a symbolic dish representing wishes for a long life. Their extended length and the tradition of serving them uncut are meant to reflect the continuity and longevity of one's life.
Your January 1 table spread, sorted!