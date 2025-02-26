Here are 4 wasabi alternatives to enjoy an authentic Japanese sushi experience at home

Pieces of sushi with a dash of wasabi and a few pieces of pickled ginger have become such a standard procedure for Indians, that even the streetside hawkers place it on the plate. So imagine people’s surprise when Taste Atlas recently shared a post terming the now commonplace ingredient served, as not real. Wasabi loses its signature heat just a few minutes after it is grated(instagram)

Imagine the horror!

The Instagram post read: “Japanese wasabi is so rare that most wasabi served worldwide is actually just coloured horseradish.” This deception works as the real plant is from the family of horseradish and hence, it has a similar flavour profile for those who are unversed.

Fresh wasabi is grated on a traditional Japanese grater called an oroshigane (instagram)

The online travel and food guide went on to add, “Most of the wasabi served worldwide isn’t real wasabi — it’s just a mix of horseradish, mustard, and green food colouring. True wasabi (Wasabia japonica) is incredibly rare and difficult to grow, requiring specific conditions of clean, cold, running water. Because of its delicate nature, real wasabi loses its signature heat within minutes of being grated, making it a luxury even in Japan.”

Wasabi is usually prepared on the table side just before it is served as it loses its heat very quickly if done in advance. It is prepared by grating the rhizome or the stem of the wasabi plant on a traditional Japanese grater called an oroshigane.

Since it is so rare, authentic wasabi is very expensive. In fact, the cost of wasabi steam can vary on the basis of the quality of the root, its growing conditions, and the time of year.

Confirming the worst fears, Edjose Fernandes, Head Chef, PCO, Mumbai, says, “Most of the wasabi served is just an illusion. It tastes like a fiery blend of horseradish, mustard, and food colouring. True wasabi, Wasabia japonica, is delicate, complex, and almost floral in its spice.”

“Wasabi is celebrated for its hot, earthy flavour that lends an interesting taste to subtle sushi. But, most diners, unfortunately, only know the taste of the imitation wasabi, which is mediocre and bland in comparison,” explains Chef Vadim Shim of YAZU Goa.

These chefs share their favourite wasabi alternatives to eat along with sushi:

Chef Mitesh says, “Something unique I personally like making for sushi is an Avocado crema. It's a mix of Hass Avocados pureed with lime, cilantro, jalapeno (if you like spicy), Japanese mayonnaise (kewpi mayo) and Avocado oil. It's a nice sauce that can be put in a squeeze bottle and used as an accompaniment, topping or with the filling. Has a nice fresh zesty kick to the sushi experience."

Pickled daikon aka Takuan, a classic Japanese accompaniment for sushi

For Chef Vadim, a ponzu sauce, which is a tangy, citrus-infused soy sauce with a delicate balance of umami and acidity, can enhance the flavours of fresh fish without overpowering them. He adds, “I also make a yuzu kosho, a bold and citrusy Japanese condiment made from yuzu zest, green chili peppers, and salt. It enhances the dish with an umami-packed heat that beautifully complements fresh fish.”

Pickled daikon aka Takuan, a classic Japanese accompaniment is Chef Edjose's preferred alternative. He says, “Takuan is sweet, tangy, and slightly crunchy. Its refreshing acidity cuts through the richness of sushi, cleansing the palate between bites for a more refined experience.”

If not for daikon, he also reaches out for smoked pickled jalapeño and scallion salsa with Shiso leaves as it is a vibrant and smoky salsa. “This combination adds depth, a hint of spice, and a refreshing herbaceous note that enhances the sushi’s natural flavours,” he adds.

If these alternatives do not satisfy you and are on the lookout a cheaper and easy way to make the wasabi paste at home, here's how you can do it: Mix together 2 teaspoons of horseradish, 1 teaspoon of mustard, 1 chopped anchovy, and a few drops of soy sauce.