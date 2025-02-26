Here's how to make Rildok, a delicious carb-heavy Nepalese soup that really hits the spot

As the chilly winds of winter start to fade away, it's the perfect time to bid adieu to soup season. But, for those who can’t get enough of comforting bowls of warmth, we have a special treat — Rildok is a traditional Nepali mashed potato soup that is a little chewy, a little spicy and will warm you up from the toes up. This Sherpa dish is often served in villages and the bustling areas of Boudha and Swoyambhu in Kathmandu. Thanks to Nirmala’s Delight, we’re bringing this delicious recipe right to your kitchen. Let’s dive in! Rildok(Nirmala’s Delight / Wordpress)

Ingredients: 2 kg potatoes (small round potatoes preferable but you can use any type of potatoes), 2 tbsp cooking oil, 1 bunch fresh garlic leaves chopped, 1 tbsp garlic chopped, 1 small bunch fresh cilantro chopped, 50 grams tomatoes chopped, 1 tsp green chillies chopped, salt to taste, turmeric powder as required, Sichuan pepper (timur) to taste, water

Recipe: Start by peeling and chopping your garlic, garlic leaves, green chillies, cilantro and tomatoes. Heat a shallow pot over medium flame, then add the cooking oil (or butter) once the pot is hot. Saute the garlic, garlic leaves, chillies, cilantro and tomatoes until fragrant. Let this simmer for a few minutes, then pour in water, and let the broth bubble away on a low flame. This will be the base for your hearty soup.

While your broth simmers away, take the potatoes and wash them thoroughly then add a pinch of salt to the water and boil until soft. Once they’re boiled, strain them and peel off the skins while they’re still hot. Spread the peeled potatoes on a large plate and once cooled, transfer them into a wooden mortar or a large bowl. Using a pestle or any similar object, pound the potatoes for several minutes until they become a smooth, sticky, dough-like consistency. If you don’t have a mortar, you can also grate the potatoes first and then mash them into a sticky pulp.

Now comes the fun part. Dip your hands in water to prevent the mashed potatoes from sticking, then scoop out small handfuls of the mashed potato mixture and roll them into balls. Now it’s time to drop the potato balls into the simmering tomato broth. Let them cook for about 1 minute, allowing them to soak up all the delicious flavours of the broth. Once done, garnish your soup with freshly chopped cilantro and a sprinkle of Sichuan pepper (timur) for a delightful kick.

Your Rildok is now ready to serve! Ladle the piping hot soup into bowls and enjoy the heartwarming flavours of this traditional Nepali dish. Whether you pair it with some bread or enjoy it on its own, this soup is bound to make you feel cosy from the inside out.