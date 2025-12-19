How Indian creators are reinventing Christmas appetisers

This Christmas, Indian food creators are stepping away from predictable cheese boards and fried finger food, instead reworking global appetisers through a distinctly desi lens. Perfect for long holiday tables and crowded house parties, these Indian-twist appetisers balance visual drama, familiar flavours and mindful eating, proving that Christmas snacks don’t have to abandon Indian taste memory to feel celebratory. This season’s Christmas starters borrow from Indian street food, home-style flavours and healthier swaps A brie tree

Creator @itsgillean’s Brie cheese trees prove festive appetisers don’t need cooking or complication. Brie wedges are shaped into mini trees and then topped with seasonal garnishes like pomegranate, walnuts, fresh herbs, or pine nuts using olive oil, honey, or jam as a glue to hold the toppings. To make this at home, simply slice Brie, assemble, and finish with toppings of your choice. Brie provides protein and calcium, while nuts add healthy fats, and pomegranate brings antioxidants, making this starter a balanced appetiser for the indulgence-filled season. Chutney wreath This Christmas wreath-style guacamole from creator @platedbypadda combines Indian chutney flavours with a party-ready presentation. Mashed avocado is seasoned with garam masala, garlic, lemon juice, and cilantro, then shaped into a wreath and topped with masala-roasted chickpeas, red onion, tomatoes, mint chutney, and imli chutney. Easy to recreate, this dish comes together in under 20 minutes. Avocados offer heart-healthy fats, chickpeas add plant protein and fibre, and chutneys bring flavour without excess, making it a smart festive appetiser. Aloo chaat trees

Creator @theglobalvegetarian turns classic aloo chaat into festive, bite-sized Christmas trees layered on crisp crackers. Spiced mashed potatoes are turned into conical shapes to resemble Christmas trees and topped with green and tamarind chutneys, sev, fresh herbs, and pomegranate for crunch and colour. While chaat is known for indulgence, this version keeps portions controlled and flavour-forward. Potatoes provide energy, herbs add freshness, and pomegranate offers antioxidants. Use baked crackers and go light on sev to keep it balanced. Samosa Puff Pastry Trees