I loved Sita Ram ke Chole Bhature the most: Sarah Todd

Despite indulging in Rajma Chawal at Jain Chawal Wala, Chole Bhature from Sita Ram Diwan Chand, Kakori Kebabs at Al Kauser, Butter Chicken at Moti Mahal, Sarah Todd still finds herself craving more. “It’s not that I haven’t tried these dishes before, but having them at the venue hits differently than when they’re delivered to my hotel room. The crunchiness and flavors remain intact, and I must admit, I loved the Chole Bhature the most,” she says. Todd describes India as a treasure chest, revealing new delights with every visit.

Trying these dishes in Delhi offers a unique experience. On this trip, I had Rajma Chawal at 6:30 AM and Chole Bhature at 6 AM. Eating them on the streets early in the morning is special," she says.

The chef is in Delhi to launch a winter menu at HOME, in collaboration with Chef Saito and bartender Santanu. When discussing her culinary inspiration, she says, “I don’t follow trends in food or fashion. The dishes I create are inspired by what I experience at home or through street food. I prefer classic flavors and styles; authenticity is key for me. Fusion often leads to confusion.”

Todd’s relationship with Indian cuisine wasn’t immediate. “In Australia, my first encounters were with Butter Chicken, Vindaloo, and Ghost. It took time for me to develop a real love for Indian food. Keema was one of the first dishes that made me say ‘wow!’ and ignited my passion for Indian cuisine. Now, my favorite thing is to hunt for authentic Indian dishes,” she says.

You can see the influence of Indian cooking in Todd’s own creations. “Indian cuisine teaches you a lot about balancing and layering flavors, and it has definitely changed my cooking style. I now use Indian spices all the time—chili is my favorite. Initially, working with Indian cuisine was challenging, but I gained confidence with experience,” she says.