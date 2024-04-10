Ice apples are the darling of summer!

With the scorching weather, you’ll definitely want to tweak your diet to suit the hot temperatures. For a complete treat, reach for a bowl of ice apples, popularly known as tadgolas. The tropical fruit of the palmyra tree is known to help beat the summer heat as it cools the body. The drippy translucent fruit is also delicious and as sweet as it gets!

Bite into chilled, juicy ice apples or tadgolas to beat the summer heat (Shutterstock)

Ice apples are packed with health benefits(Shutterstock)

Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert and consultant chef, says, “Ice apples are perfect in summer. They have a similar texture to litchi and the flavour of sweet tender coconut. You may blend a sharbat, prepare tadgola and thandai kheer, payasam, tadgola mojito, falooda and ice creams with it.”



She shares her tried-and-tested recipes:

Nungu Sarbath (Ice apple drink from Tamil Nadu)



Nungu sarbath makes for an apt thirst-quencher in the hot weather (Reetu Uday Kugaji)

Ingredients

Palm fruit (Nungu), mashed -1 cup

Nannari syrup - 4 tbsp

Chilled water - 2 cups

Fresh lemon juice - 2 tbsp

Rock salt – ¼ tsp

Ice cubes - as required

Method

Peel off the skin and mash the palm fruit (nungu) with a spoon. Add to serving glasses with nannari syrup, lemon juice and rock salt, along with ice cubes and chilled water. Mix and serve chilled.



Tadgola ice cream

Whip up delicious tadgola ice cream (Reetu Uday Kugaji)

Ingredients

Ice apples, coarsely ground – ½ 2 cup

Fresh cream, chilled and whipped – ½ cup

Thick chilled coconut milk – ½ cup

Condensed milk – ¾ cup

Sea salt - a pinch

Method:

Blend the ground tadgola, whipped cream, coconut milk, condensed milk and sea salt. Pour it into a rectangular ice cream tray and seal. Freeze overnight. Enjoy it with drizzle of organic honey.



HEALTH BENEFITS

Tadgolas are extremely light on your digestive system, quenches thirst instantly and is very low in sugar. Juice them for a quick pick-me-up, says Sheela Tanna. She shares tips to enjoy it.

Coconut-tadgola delight

Mix with coconut water and vanilla ice cream. Top with crushed tadgola, for a low-cal party drink.

Tadgola smooothie

Mix tadgola with low fat milk. Add milk powder and honey. Blend. Add chia seeds and cool. Enjoy the low-sugar smoothie.

Tadgola lollies

Juice tadgola and add kiwi, orange slices, pineapple and pour into a kulfi/gola/candy mould. Freeze and enjoy.

Tadgola jelly

Chop tadgola and add it to your jelly mix. Set and enjoy it with custard.