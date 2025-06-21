Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ice Cream Soda Day: Khus ice cream soda is India’s answer to the classic Coke float; here's how to make it

ByAadrika Sominder
Jun 21, 2025 12:52 AM IST

Ice cream soda day might conjure images of cola and vanilla floats, but India has its own refreshing version made of khus

Every culture has its own way of staying cool when the sun blazes down. While the West celebrates Ice Cream Soda Day with fizzy floats like cola and vanilla ice cream, India brings its own herbal, refreshing take to the party — with the vibrant and fragrant khus ice cream soda.

Khus Ice Cream Soda( Kunal Kapur )
Made using khus, or vetiver root, this drink combines the old-school charm of soda with earthy, botanical flavours and a creamy scoop of vanilla ice cream. It’s the kind of beverage that’s part dessert, part cooler, and entirely perfect for summer. This two-part recipe is by Chef Kunal Kapur.

Step 1: How to make khus syrup

Ingredients: 70 gms khus ki jad (vetiver root), 1.3 litres water, 600 gm sugar, a few drops of green food colouring

Method: Rinse khus roots well and soak in water for at least 4 to 5 hours, then bring to a boil and simmer for 30 minutes. Strain the liquid, add sugar and green colour. Stir until sugar dissolves completely. Let cool and store in a clean bottle. Once prepared and cooled, the syrup becomes a flavorful base you can store and use in endless variations.

Step 2: How to make the ice cream soda

Khus ice cream soda: 3 tbsp khus syrup, 250 ml chilled soda water, 1 tbsp soaked basil seeds or chia seeds, 1 scoop vanilla ice cream, few ice cubes

Method: In a tall glass, add the ice cubes, basil seeds, and khus syrup. Slowly pour in the chilled soda water and top it off with a creamy scoop of vanilla ice cream. Now you have a layered, frothy masterpiece that’s sweet, herby, fizzy, and nostalgic all at once. Serve immediately with a long spoon or straw.

This twist on the classic ice cream soda is more than just a treat—it’s a sensory experience. The scent of vetiver cools your nerves, the basil seeds add texture, and the ice cream brings it all together. Served in tall glasses with ice cubes clinking, it’s a desi delight that deserves more love.

So this ice cream soda day, ditch the cola and give this fizzy delight a try!

Ice Cream Soda Day: Khus ice cream soda is India's answer to the classic Coke float; here's how to make it
