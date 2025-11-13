This Indian pudding happens to be among America's oldest desserts

An 'Indian' pudding with British origins and an American tag? Rich in history and in taste — the age-old Indian pudding (Photos: A Family Feast, Wikipedia)

What The New York Times refers to as the Puritan pudding, is actually the Indian pudding, an American dessert that originated in New England during the colonial era. Not just this, it's regarded to be one of the oldest sweet concoctions in American culinary history.

The story goes that when the English settlers arrived to the New World, they discovered the wonders of corn. At the same time, their old world tastes heavily missed the classic hasty pudding. The corn replaced the flour and thus was born the Indian pudding.

So to set the record straight, there's nothing 'desi' about this Indian pudding. But regardless, it's a rustic party in the mouth with a recipe that's just too easy to not follow through on.

Indian pudding Ingredients: Large eggs - 4, whole milk - 2 cups, half and half - 2 cups, granulated sugar - 1/2 cup, molasses - 1/3 cup, powdered ginger - 1/2tsp, nutmeg - 1/4tsp, salt - 1/2tsp, yellow cornmeal - 1 cup, vanilla extract - 1tsp

Method: Preheat the oven to 175C and lightly butter a large casserole dish. Prepare a larger pan that can hold the casserole for a water bath. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs and set aside. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the milk, half-and-half, sugar, molasses, ginger, nutmeg, and salt. Heat over medium, stirring often, until just below a simmer (scalding point). Once hot, gradually whisk in the cornmeal. Cook for 2 minutes, whisking constantly. Temper the eggs by whisking in about 1/2 cup of the hot cornmeal mixture, then pour it back into the pan while whisking. Reduce the heat and cook for 3 more minutes, stirring constantly until thick and bubbling. Stir in the vanilla, then pour the mixture into the prepared casserole dish. Place the dish in the larger pan and pour in very hot water until it reaches about halfway up the casserole’s sides. Bake for 45 minutes. Serve the warm pudding in bowls with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

(recipe from The View from Great Island)

It's going to be heady, it's going to be wholesome and it's going to warm you right up. Perfect for some Friendsgiving we say!