International Beer Day offers and discounts in the Capital

Beer is one of the most loved beverages around the world. It has always been a universal connector, bridging cultures and creating connections. Ahead of International Beer Day (August 2nd), we bring you the best offers from Delhi. Ahead of International Beer Day (August 2nd), we bring you the best offers from Delhi.

A month-long celebration

The Beer Cafe is offering a month-long adventure of flavours for the beer lovers. They are coming up with a special beer pass promotion. Styled like a boarding pass, the beer pass invites patrons to embark on a global beer-tasting journey at a special price. By sampling various beer styles from around the world—be it IPAs, Stouts, Ciders, Porters, or Ales—guests can collect stamps on their pass. Collecting four stamps earns participants a complimentary beer-themed souvenir: a custom-designed badge to commemorate their beer exploration. One needs to pay Rs. 999/1099 for four different styles of beer.

Learn the craft

The event at BeeYoung Brewgarden offers a combo of education, flavour, and fun. Participants can engage in an exclusive masterclass led by the head brewer, who will talk about the art and science of brewing. Following the masterclass, guests can savour the brews during a guided tasting session, designed to enhance their appreciation of different beer styles. Attendees can also enjoy an immersive tour of the brewhouse, to witness the brewing process firsthand and learn about the craftsmanship that goes into each batch of beer.

A flavourful blast

With a selection of 8 unique brews, from a nutty IPA to a creamy roasted stout, there’s something to suit every taste at Flow Brew & Dine. Don’t miss their summer special, Mango Alphonso Lager (Mangorama), or their rare Honey Mead and Champagne-like Apple Cider. With live music every Thursday and 1+1 happy hours all week, the outlet is set to host a thrilling chugging contest and give away a ₹5000 F&B voucher to celebrate International Beer Day.

Bear it with a beer

If you love beer cocktails, head to MKT, The Chanakya and gulp down gingerific, the MKT espresso, citrus splash at Rs.550. The beer bucket (4 to 6) is for Rs. 2050 and Rs. 2950 and the offer is valid is Aug 4th. Also, you can enjoy the exclusive beer brunch curated at Cross Avenue, Radisson Blu Greater Noida. It’s the perfect way to relax and unwind with friends. The buffet features a wide array of global cuisines. Diners can enjoy the unique experience of customizing their meals at their live kitchen stations. On 4th August, Sunday for Rs. 4400 plus taxes.