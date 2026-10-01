International Coffee Day: 7 ways to experience coffee differently in Delhi

There was a time when “let’s get coffee” meant exactly that. Not anymore. In Delhi, the invitation can mean a guided tasting, a café-hopping trail, a workshop or even a daytime rave. The city’s coffee culture is becoming more experiential — and there’s plenty to explore beyond your regular order. A coffee omakase experience led by AJ (Ajit Joshi) at Caarabi Coffee Roasters, Saket Coffee, three ways

Pour Over Coffee Roasters’ Coffee Flight serves three 100ml pour-overs, letting you explore different origins, processing methods and roast profiles. It also comes with a cake, a palate cleanser and ‘Know Your Coffee’ tasting card. “With the growing popularity of home brewing in India, it gives mass consumers a great opportunity to decide what they enjoy. It’s part of our larger vision to develop spaces open to all where people can learn, taste and engage with coffee without any intimidation,” says founder Aditya Sharma. Where: Pour Over Kitchen & Bar, Khan Market and Chanakyapuri Price: ₹745 For timing and more info: DM @pourovercoffeeroasters Learn what makes Indian coffee different

Coffea Beans Roastery’s workshops explore India’s diverse coffee landscape through pour-over brewing, guided tastings and interactive Q&A sessions with experts. “We want to make people more curious about Indian coffee and help them experience it beyond just a regular cup. Our vision is to make specialty coffee more approachable, build a community around it, and help people discover their own preferences rather than simply telling them what good coffee should taste like,” say founders Agamjot Singh Kohli and Diljeet Singh. The next workshop is on October 11. Where: Coffea Beans Roastery, Janakpuri Price: ₹1,200 onwards per head For timing and more info: DM @coffeabeansroastery Coffee, the omakase style

Inspired by Japan’s omakase custom, Caarabi Coffee Roasters leaves the menu entirely to the host. The multi-course tasting features rare microlots and rotating specialty beans paired with curated small bites. Ajit Joshi, co-founder, says, “We adapted omakase for coffee by pairing each course with distinct flavour profiles and light bites. It’s a moment to pause, savour, and understand the complexity of the bean through mixology.” Where: Caarabi Coffee Roasters, Saket Price: ₹1,950 plus taxes For timing and more info: DM @caarabicoffee You decide the price

Tucked into Shahpur Jat’s winding lanes, microbar Kaala keeps coffee deliberately simple. Choose from two or three handcrafted brews, grab a spot by the window, and pay what you think it’s worth via QR code. With no Wi-Fi, air-conditioning or indoor seating, it’s all about good coffee and easy conversations with the baristas. Where: Shahpur Jat, near Fashion Street Price: Pay what you want For timing and more info: DM @kaala.coffee A crawl for the coffee curious

Instead of settling into one spot, Delhi Coffee Crawl takes participants across multiple venues, each offering a distinct theme and brew. Co-founders Parth Yadav and Sakshi Sharma started the initiative to slow down the café experience. “You don’t just have a cup and leave. You hear the story behind the space, understand what’s in your cup, meet the brewers, and connect with fellow coffee lovers,” they say. The crawls, capped at 10-15 people, keep the setting intimate. The upcoming Winter Crawl is set to run between mid-November and late December. Where: Multiple locations across Delhi-NCR Price: Varies per crawl For timing and more info: DM @delhicoffeecrawl Swap cocktails for coffee and a DJ set

Delhi’s coffee scene is turning up the volume with coffee raves that pair DJ sets, electronic beats and daytime dancing. At San Cafe & Churros, grab your coffee and fresh churros before heading to the dance floor, no sundowner required. Where: GK, M-Block Market Price: ₹1,500 for two For timing and more info: DM @sancafeandchurros Coffee, straight from the tap